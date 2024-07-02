RegTech Market: An Overview of Trends and Influences in The Industry | Reach $66.9 Billion by 2032

RegTech Market Expected to Reach $66.9 Billion by 2032” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Allied Market Research has published a report on the RegTech Market in which it has touched upon various aspects of the industry ranging from growth forecast, upcoming trends, regional and segmental analysis, and competitive scenario of the landscape.

The global regtech market was valued at $9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $66.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The report provides actionable data and market intelligence on the changing dynamics of the sector in order to help businesses understand how the market might evolve in the coming period. The study also presents accurate revenue numbers and CAGR values to substantiate the given information. The primary aim behind the publication of the report is to provide companies with practical guidance on the investment opportunities and growth drivers of the industry so that they can focus their energies on the right areas. The study also covers the latest advancements and upcoming trends in the industry to enable businesses to stay well-informed about the recent developments in the landscape.

RegTech market trends helps in managing in-house compliance processes, risk workflows, and audit by replacing them wholly through new technologies that update in real-time. In addition, it uses advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud, and open data models to enhance regulatory processes and meet ongoing requirements of compliance. Risk management protocols, checks against daily regulatory alerts, controls to actively mitigate risk, and Know Your Customer (KYC), and Anti Money Laundering (AML) compliance with customized solutions are some of the major solutions provided under market.

Studying the performance of the industry in major regions across the globe

This section of the report highlights the political and administrative actions, socioeconomic conditions, cultural norms and values, and demographic changes that are influencing the growth of the industry. In the case of RegTech market, the report covers major regions of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Prominent countries in these regions such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, the UK, Germany, France, etc., are analyzed in detail. Ultimately, regional analysis of the industry aids companies in developing tailored customer-winning strategies based on the various factors associated with that specific region.

Formulating growth strategies with holistic industry highlights and competitive scenario

The report on RegTech landscape contains an in-depth study of the growth drivers, market restraints, and investment opportunities in the industry. The growth drivers and investment opportunities aim at helping new entrants get an idea of the nature of the industry, while the market restraints enable companies to overcome various challenges. On these lines, the important factors influencing the RegTech market include:

1) Increased Adoption of Advance Technologies

2) Increased Collaboration between National Regulators & Financial Institutions

3) Varied and Conflicting Regulations Across Different Jurisdictions

4) Increased General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Concerns Across Regions

The solution segment to dominate the market throughout the forecast period-

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, with nearly three-fourths of the global RegTech market. The fact that regulatory firms are implementing solutions with better technology capabilities in order to improve their business operations drives the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period, as it processes & improves the effectiveness to meet customer's demand.

The on-premise segment to lead the trail throughout the forecast period-

Based on deployment type, the on-premises segment held the largest revenue share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global RegTech market. It provides full control over the whole infrastructure, including software & hardware which boosts its growth. Moreover, the cloud segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. This is owing to the need to reduce infrastructure investment. In addition, these solutions facilitate enterprises with real-time availability of operational and financial data, which further drives the growth of the segment.

North America to rule the roost throughout the forecast period-

The global RegTech market across North America dominated with the largest revenue share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the market. This is attributed to increased awareness of RegTech among banks & financial institutions and surge in partnership of RegTech companies with regulatory bodies. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. Several financial institutions are adopting RegTech to boost business efficiency, lowering compliance risk exposure and increasing bureaucratic competence of organizations in the region, which drives the growth of the market.

Additionally, the competitive scenario of the landscape is also provided in the report to aid companies in understanding where they stand in the market. For this, the report takes the help of scientific analytical tools like Porter’s five forces. Also, the competitor identification analysis offered in this sector enables businesses to acknowledge the strategies adopted by leading players in the landscape. Moreover, the study has also profiled the top companies in the market which include: Frontrunners in the market-

ACTICO GmbH

Acuant, Inc.

Ascent

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

ComplyAdvantage

International Business Machines (IBM)

MetricStream Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Key Findings of the Study

By component, the solution segment led the RegTech market forecast in terms of revenue in 2022.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest RegTech market analysis in 2022.

By enterprise size the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest RegTech market in 2022

By application, the risk and compliance management segment accounted for the highest RegTech market share in 2022.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.

