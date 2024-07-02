Diphtheria Vaccine Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer, Novartis
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Key Players in This Report Include:
GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom), Sanofi (France), Pfizer (United States), Merck & Co (United States), Novartis (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Serum Institute of India (India), Bharat Biotech Limited (India), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp (Japan), Panacea Biotec Ltd (India), Biological E. Limited (India), PT Bio Farma (Indonesia), Wuhan Institute of Biological Products (China), Mass Biologics (United States), AJ Vaccines (United States)
Definition:
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae, and it spreads through respiratory droplets and close physical contact. Diphtheria Vaccine is a vaccine produced from diphtheria toxoid (a non-toxic form of the toxin) against Corynebacterium diphtheriae.
Market Trends:
• Innovations like recombinant vaccines and advanced adjuvants improve safety, efficacy, and dosage requirements.
• New delivery systems enhance stability and ease administration, addressing vaccine refusal and raising global coverage.
Market Drivers:
• Government mandates and rising awareness drive demand, while globalization increases disease awareness and prevention.
• Increased mobility and disease exposure prompt families to seek the best vaccine options, fostering market growth.
Market Opportunities:
• Emerging markets with improved healthcare and combination vaccines present growth prospects for accessibility and affordability.
• Personalized vaccination programs for high-risk groups offer opportunities for market expansion and disease eradication effort
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
