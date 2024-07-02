Author T. Cher Moua Launches New Book: 'Marriage, Family Healing, and Wholeness'
Marriage, Family Healing, and Wholeness: A Hmong Multicultural Pastoral Counseling Perspective by T. Cher Moua will be available soon.MAPLEWOOD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned missionary and author T. Cher Moua announces the upcoming release of his latest book, "Marriage, Family Healing, and Wholeness: A Hmong Pastoral Counseling Perspective " Scheduled for launch soon on Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble, Google Books, and Apple Books, this insightful guide delves into essential principles for cultivating strong and thriving relationships both in the in-cultural, and cross-cultural, and ethnic contexts.
With over four decades of experience in cross-cultural ministry, family counseling, and marriage and premarital counseling, T. Cher Moua offers a comprehensive exploration of the dynamics that shape marriages and families today. From navigating cultural differences to understanding the impact of cultural upbringing and personality traits, the book equips readers, Pastoral Counselors, and family mediators with practical strategies grounded in biblical wisdom.
"I wrote this book to empower couples and families to navigate the complexities of relationships with grace and understanding," said T. Cher Moua.
"Through my own experiences and biblical insights, I aim to provide guidance that fosters deeper connection and mutual respect."
"Marriage, Family Healing, and Wholeness" addresses key topics such as:
1. Effective communication strategies for cross-cultural marriages
2. The influence of family dynamics on relationship patterns
3. Embracing personality diversity for enhanced marital harmony
4. Insights into the role of education and financial stability in relationships
5. Biblical principles on love, forgiveness, and reconciliation in marriage
Readers will benefit from T. Cher Moua's compassionate approach and practical advice drawn from his extensive work in multicultural communities across Michigan, Minnesota, and Asia. The book is poised to be a valuable resource for couples, pastors, counselors, and anyone invested in building strong, enduring relationships.
"Marriage, Family Healing, and Wholeness" will be available for purchase on [Launch Date] through major retailers, including Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.
T. Cher Moua and his wife, Mai Yia, are dedicated missionaries with Cru, serving multicultural communities in Minnesota nationally. Beyond his writing, T. Cher Moua is actively involved in teaching, mentoring, coaching, and community leadership, impacting lives through his commitment to fostering understanding and reconciliation in relationships.
