Tokinvest Secures Provisional Broker-Dealer License from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority
Underscoring Tokinvest's commitment to compliance and innovation in the real-world asset tokenisation industry.
Receiving the provisional license is a significant validation of our mission to create the leading regulated marketplace that connects real-world asset issuers with investors on a global scale.”DUBAI, UAE, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokinvest, a pioneering marketplace for real-world asset tokenisation, today announced it has been granted a provisional broker-dealer license by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). This license underscores Tokinvest's commitment to compliance and innovation in the real-world asset tokenisation industry.
— Scott Thiel, CEO of Tokinvest
Regulatory uncertainty and the unsuitability of traditional financial market regulation have contributed to the slower adoption of real-world asset tokenisation. Previously, where regulations provided a permitted route to market, products were costly to create, took months to deliver, and were typically subject to stringent distribution restrictions and limitations.
Under the progressive VARA regulations, legislation has been created specifically for virtual assets, allowing access to institutional, professional, and retail investors. This is not just a regulatory change but a clear signal that the market is ready and prepared to meet the growing supply, ushering in a new era of opportunities for all stakeholders.
With this provisional license, Tokinvest will continue to build its scalable and regulated platform that simplifies buying, selling, and managing real-world asset investments. Tokinvest offers comprehensive services that cover every aspect of the digital token lifecycle, from ideation to trading to asset servicing.
Scott Thiel, CEO of Tokinvest, says, "Obtaining regulated status in the region is crucial for us. It shows our dedication to complying with international standards and establishing robust, transparent processes prioritising investor protection.
“Receiving the provisional broker-dealer license from VARA is a significant validation of our mission to create the leading regulated marketplace that connects real-world asset issuers with investors on a global scale. This provisional license sets us on the path to serving our clients with the highest standards of regulatory assurance.”
This news follows an announcement from Tokinvest appointing its advisory board last week
About Tokinvest
Tokinvest is a pioneering marketplace that connects real-world asset issuers with investors globally. Our advanced platform simplifies the investment process by creating virtual tokens representing rights to assets and providing comprehensive lifecycle services from ideation to trading to asset servicing. Headquartered in Dubai, we leverage the region’s favourable regulatory environment to offer all investors access to the most desirable assets.
