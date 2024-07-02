Digital Battlefield Market: Projected Growth from $38 Billion in 2021 to $156.8 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 15.7%

Digital Battlefield Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Digital Battlefield Market," The digital battlefield market was valued at $38 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $156.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe and LAMEA. In addition, North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the demand for mobile communication with greater performance.

Artificial intelligence, big data analytics and robotics technologies are turning into a part of defense organizations driven by the ease of data from digital battlefield sources like C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance). Defense and military sectors are gradually spending on information and analytics processing to improve capabilities of artificial intelligence in the digital battlefield.

IoT in military resonates the networking of a few integrative regions like programming information and designs, radio range, energy productivity, web innovation, information sensor frameworks, investigation, versatile processing, installed equipment, networks, the board. The rapid extension of internet of things (IOT) is endorsed by plunging expenditures and large-scale design of progressively huge microelectronics like sensors, handling units, and collectors.

The rise in reputation of the latest innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning and its quick implementation in the cloud computing is fostering the growth of the cloud computing and master data management in digital battlefield. There has been a steep increase in the technical advancements since the incident of the COVID-19 pandemic across the developed and developing regions.

The mobile network like 5G in defense has the capability to connect almost everyone and everything, including objects, gadgets, and machines. The deployment of remarkably high-speed 5G networks for defense and security objectives could enhance logistics operations for increased efficiency, expand ISR processing and systems, and build new command and control ways, among other things. The 5G software and hardware will be used by military equipment and technology companies and for future & current systems, profiting from valuable properties such as wide quick response times and bandwidths, which will consent for encouragingly reception and fast transmission of images representing real-time battlefield scenarios.

Artificial intelligence in defense indicates to the assimilation of the emerging and latest technology with the military equipment to increase its efficiency and strength. In developed regions, defense sector is the sector, which receives huge investments from their particular government. This money is used in research and development for developing advanced equipment and to be used at the time of war. AI equipped military systems are able of handling large amount of data efficiently. Additionally, these systems have enhanced self-regulation and self-control due to its enhanced decision-making and computing abilities.

Independent weapon platforms are using computer vision technology to track and identify objects. AI can help in the withdrawal of useful information from equipment’s such as automatic identification and radars systems. Thus, updating the military weapons and tools and equipment’s with modern technologies drives the growth for artificial intelligence.

The advancement in big data technologies has undoubtedly been helpful to the defense sector of several countries including the US, Russia, and China. It has supported the access to huge volumes of data and the ability to scale ingestion. The strong network is needed to collect the data and keep all the defense and military devices connected. Defense and militaries can influence big data analytics on large datasets to provide meaningful results and insights.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The global digital battlefield industry was likely to grow between 3% to 4% in 2020; but, due to the Covid-19 impact pandemic, it has seen a major downfall of growth owing to restrictions arising in global trade. Consequently, digital battlefield was also negatively affected due to disturbance in the global supply chain. The COVID-19 lockdown has its monetary toll which disrupted the supply chain, ceased the service/production cycle, and affected inventories, thus, making a situation of apprehension and uncertainty, due to interruptions in inventory management, payments, wage bills and cash flows.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in the digital battlefield market are ATOS SE, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG and Teledyne FLIR LLC.