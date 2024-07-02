Blue Hydrogen Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story with Shell, Total Energies, Total Energies
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Blue Hydrogen Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.01% during the forecast period.
The Global Blue Hydrogen Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2030. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (United States), Linde plc (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), Shell plc (United Kingdom), BP plc (United Kingdom), Total Energies SE (France), Siemens Energy (Germany), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), SSE plc (United Kingdom), ENGIE (France).
Definition:
Blue hydrogen refers to hydrogen produced through a process called steam methane reforming (SMR), where natural gas is the primary feedstock. In this process, natural gas undergoes a reaction with high-temperature steam, resulting in the production of hydrogen and carbon dioxide (CO2). The CO2 generated in this process is captured and stored, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, hence the term "blue" hydrogen.
Market Trends:
• High initial costs for CCS technologies and infrastructure
• Carbon capture efficiency affect the overall sustainability of blue hydrogen
Market Drivers:
• Government policies and regulations aim at reducing carbon emissions
• The global push towards decarbonization and sustainable energy solutions
Market Leaders & Development Strategies
According to research study, in December 2021, the European Parliament taken an initiatives to include blue hydrogen derived from natural gas in the Renewable Energy Directive and Gas Package of the European Union (EU) project
Global Blue Hydrogen Market Competitive Analysis
Players Included in Research Coverage: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (United States), Linde plc (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), Shell plc (United Kingdom), BP plc (United Kingdom), Total Energies SE (France), Siemens Energy (Germany), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), SSE plc (United Kingdom), ENGIE (France)
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the Blue Hydrogen market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
Blue Hydrogen Product Types In-Depth: Oil & Gas, Chemical, Transportation, Power Generation industries
Blue Hydrogen Major Applications/End users: Power Generation, Industrial Feedstock, Transportation, Heating
Blue Hydrogen Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
