3D Printing in Healthcare Market Value to Cross $5.8 Billion by 2030 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights by AMR

3D Printing in Healthcare Market

3D printing, increase in funding for advancement in 3D printers for healthcare, and upsurge in patient pool in this region has contributed to its dominance.

3D printing, customization & personalization, augmented R&D investments, presence of large patient pool, and increase in biomedical applications are the major factors driving the market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D printing in healthcare market size was valued at $1,036.58 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,846.74 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.10% from 2021 to 2030.

Additive manufacturing, alternately known as 3D printing, refers to a layer-by-layer addition technique of producing a three-dimensional physical object process by using digital 3D design data through a computer aided design (CAD) package. The global 3D printing in healthcare market has witnessed dynamic growth in the recent years, owing to rapid technological advancements, increase in investments in R&D activities, and rapid expansion of customer base. Furthermore, the customizations offered by this technology, increase in scope of biomedical applications, efficient material usage, and reduction in cost & time are the major factors supplementing the growth of the market. In addition, the utilization of 3D printing technology in the healthcare sector is anticipated to facilitate effective pre-operative planning, better surgeon practice, enhanced patient outcomes, and suitable alternative to animal testing.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

3D Systems Corporation

Exone Company

Formlabs Inc.

General Electric,

Materialise NV

Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Proto Labs

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/834

The system segment dominated the global 3D printing in healthcare market by garnering for more than 50% of share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to increase in adoption rate of 3D products, advancements in 3D technology, augmented investments in R&D activities for advancement in 3D printers, rapid expansion of the customer base, and increase in biomedical applications. However, the materials segment is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative segment, owing to increase in adoption of 3D systems and rise in utilization of 3D printing technology. The advent of portable and energy-efficient 3D printers are further expected to propel the 3D printing in healthcare market growth.

In 2020, the external wearable devices segment led the global market, owing to the presence of large patient pool, liberalization of regulations for 3D printers, increase in adoption of 3D printing technology in dental clinics & hospitals, and customizations.

North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2020 due to widespread adoption of 3D printing technology and numerous collaborations between academic and commercial organizations. Furthermore, the region is anticipated to continue to dominate the global 3D printing in healthcare market during the forecast period, owing to technological innovations pertaining to 3D printing, increase in funding for advancement in 3D printers for healthcare, and upsurge in patient pool. In addition, the increase in number of end users has fueled the adoption rate of this technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to funding received by various start-up companies to introduce advanced 3D printers, escalated demand for advanced medical facilities, and increased healthcare expenditure.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/834

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2023?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬 :

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.