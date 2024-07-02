Modular UPS Market Forecasted to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030, with an 8.1% CAGR from 2021

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global modular UPS market size was valued at $3.5 billion in 2020, and modular UPS market forecast projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2030, with global modular UPS market forecast expected at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

In modern society telecommunication sector has become a part of life with the application of Internet of Things (IoT) which led to the development of internet-based business such as banking, e-commerce, and others; that led to the demand for power consuming data servers; hence driving the growth of the market as they are used as energy backup devices.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14229

Telecommunication companies that maintain the infrastructure in addition to data storage and backup, also depend on uninterruptable power supply (UPS) systems to ensure the landline, internet and mobile communication function nationwide. In the age of digitalization and the networking of companies and households, the supply of the country with internet and mobile communications is a crucial factor which is contributing to the growth of the modular UPS market.

Lack of awareness among the small-scale manufacturing industries and the need for high capital expenditure and operational expenditure are major restraining factors for the growth of the market. Modular UPS systems require large cabinets to house modules that allow expansion and also need monitoring software for stable operation. Modular UPS systems require the client to know the power capacity of businesses to utilize the actual benefits. Modular UPS models and batteries require regular maintenance which requires high cost. There is also a risk to service personnel during maintenance when they come in contact with the UPS while the equipment is online. These factors hamper the growth of the modular UPS market during the forecast period.

The need for stable power for specific manufacturing process such as in semiconductor industries has increased the demand for uninterruptable power supply systems. The increase in the demand for the electronic gadgets across the globe has a positive impact on the semiconductor manufacturing industries and rapid breakthrough in IoT and artificial intelligence and their application in the manufacturing sector is anticipated to provide ample opportunities for the growth of the modular UPS market.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0330c42152d6e4495120d2e11f5fc7c5

The global modular UPS market is segmented on the basis of organization size, capacity, end use, and region.

On the basis of organization size, the global modular UPS market is segmented into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. By capacity, it is classified into less than 100 KVA, 101 KVA – 500 KVA, and more than 501 KVA. The end use introduced in the study includes BFSI, cloud service and colocation providers, telecom, healthcare, energy and utilities and others.

Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The major companies profiled in this modular UPS industry include ABB, AEG Power Solutions, Eaton, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, Huawei, Delta Electronics, Gamatronic, Tripp-Lite, and Toshiba International Corporation. Due to rapidly increasing demand in the demand for data management electronic equipment such as data centers and on-going infrastructure development in developing countries towards digitalization led the key manufacturers expand their Modular UPS production capacities in order to meet market demand across the globe. Additional growth strategies such as acquisition, partnership, product launch and business expansion strategies are also adopted to attain key developments in the modular UPS market trends.

𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A14229

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

Region wise, the Asia Pacific is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

As per modular UPS market analysis, by capacity, less than 100 KVA accounted for the largest share in 2020.

On the basis of organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

On the basis of end use, the BFSI segment was the major share contributor in 2020.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Eaton Corporation

AEG Power Solutions

Delta Electronics

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Ltd.

Tripp-Lite

Huawei

Gamatronic

Toshiba International Corporation

Schneider Electric