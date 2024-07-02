6 Brands of INISHIE Vintage Sake Win Medals at IWC 2024, One of World's Most Prestigious Liquor Competitions

From left: INISHIE 1997 Josen-Kikuzakari (Gold), INISHIE 2007 Sanin-Togo (Silver), and INISHIE Takumi No.1 (Silver) INISHIE Takumi No.2 (Bronze) INISHIE Takumi No.3 (Bronze) INISHIE 1984 Iwanoi (Commended Award)

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Takumi Sousei Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; Representative: Akihiko Yasumura; hereinafter "Takumi Sousei"), a Pasona Group company, was awarded six medals in the Sake Category of the International Wine Challenge (IWC) 2024, one of the largest and most prestigious liquor competitions in the world. The six medals won are the Gold Medal for "INISHIE 1997 Kikuzakari"; two Silver Medals for "INISHIE Takumi No.1" and "INISHIE 2007 Sanin-Togo"; two Bronze Medals for "INISHIE Takumi No.2" and "INISHIE Takumi No.3"; and the Commended Award for "INISHIE 1984 Iwanoi".

Takumi Sousei has been working to expand sales channels of vintage sake to support Japanese sake breweries by developing the premium vintage sake brand "INISHIE" in order to preserve and transmit the culture of traditional Japanese vintage sake, known in Japanese as "koshu". In November 2023, the company established Japan's first joint sake warehouse specializing in koshu, "Nihon no Koshukura", and began accepting large volumes of long-aged sake from 43 sake breweries and 60 brands (as of April 2024) from all over Japan. Takumi Sousei is working to develop new products featuring different characteristics of vintage sake produced by different sake breweries, and to expand sales channels overseas.

As part of this effort, Takumi Sousei entered 6 brands of sake, including 3 original blends of vintage sake developed for the first time by the joint sake warehouse, in the International Wine Challenge (IWC) 2024, one of the most prestigious wine competitions in the world, held in London, England. As a result, all six submitted brands received awards and high evaluations. The appraisal for the Gold Medal recipient INISHIE 1997 Kikuzakari describes, "An elegant flavor with notes of molasses, mushroom, orange peel, vanilla, and cacao. Full-bodied richness and velvety smoothness. Superbly aged to achieve a perfect balance." (Appraisal comment translated from Japanese.)

Takumi Sousei has affirmed its dedication to winning over new fans for vintage sake both within Japan and abroad, and to ensuring that its time-honored culture is preserved for future generations.

■Outline: “International Wine Challenge (IWC) 2024” Award Recipients

＜Gold Medal＞

◆INISHIE 1997 Kikuzakari

Ingredients: Rice, kōji, brewer’s alcohol

Alcohol Content: 15%

Notes: Characterized by its elegant acidity, caramel and almond aromas combine with smoky notes and the sweetness and fragrance of tropical fruits for a perfectly mellow aged sake.

IWC Appraisal:An elegant flavor with notes of molasses, mushroom, orange peel, vanilla, and cacao. Full-bodied richness and velvety smoothness. Superbly aged to achieve a perfect balance. (Translated from Japanese.)

＜Silver Medal＞

◆INISHIE Takumi No.1

Ingredients: Rice, kōji, brewer’s alcohol

Alcohol Content: 16%

Notes: Blended koshu which utilizes the sweetness of the 2020 Tatsuriki, which won numerous gold medals in global competitions. Features a rich, deep flavor reminiscent of dessert wine.

IWC Appraisal: An elegant, buttery koshu reminiscent of caramel banana, porcini mushrooms and chocolate-covered orange peels, with excellent accents of baking spices. (Translated from Japanese.)

Purchase: https://shop.buyee.jp/47storey/a0000465/item/6i-1uj8-94qz

◆INISHIE 2007 Sanin-Togo

Ingredients: Rice, kōji, brewer’s alcohol

Alcohol Content: 19%

Notes: Brewed for a sweet taste. The viscous taste typical of long-aged sake is supplemented with sweetness and maturation for an even deeper flavor, rounded out with acidity and mild bitterness.

IWC Appraisal: This amber elixir has notes of roasted cashew nuts, cocoa nibs, and chocolate with a very long, complex finish. (Translated from Japanese.)

＜Bronze Medal＞

◆INISHIE Takumi No.2

Ingredients: Rice, kōji, brewer’s alcohol

Alcohol Content: 16%

Notes: Koshu blend designed on the concept of acidity. Blending 3 vintage sake on a base of 2009 Maboroshinotaki, evocative of white wine, this blend features a gorgeous, delicate aroma and crisp, fruity flavor.

IWC Appraisal: Notes of dried fruits, honey, mild spice, and nuts are held together in harmony by the acidity. (Translated from Japanese.)

Purchase: https://shop.buyee.jp/47storey/a0000465/item/b-25b6-gshx

◆INISHIE Takumi No.3

Ingredients: Rice, kōji, brewer’s alcohol

Alcohol Content: 17%

Notes: A one-of-a-kind flavor both intricate and balanced, created by adding the mature profile of the 1993 Umenishiki for an elegantly-flowing mellow ripeness.

IWC Appraisal: Evokes an exotic flavor combination of soybeans and ginger, with notes of dark chocolate and honey.(Translated from Japanese.)

Purchase: https://shop.buyee.jp/47storey/a0000465/item/pi-65lo-glxc

＜Commended Award＞

◆INISHIE 1984 Iwanoi

Ingredients: Rice, kōji

Alcohol Content: 14%

Notes: It has a beautiful golden color and a fresh, herbal aroma reminiscent of Japanese citrus. Features a rich fruitiness cut by a crisp acidity, with a savory mineral quality and aroma of hazelnut. (Translated from Japanese.)

■ Reference: Vintage Sake Brand "INISHIE"

This premium vintage Japanese sake brand was established in June 2020 with the aim of collaborating with brewers to revive the noble traditions of aged sake culture.

◆Commitment to Long-Term Aging of Over 10 Years

The ages of Japanese Old Vintage Inishie's sakes range from the 1980s to the 2010s. The sweetness, aroma, and acidity of each vintage evolves uniquely as it matures, giving rise to sublime flavors of extraordinary depth. Even products from the same brewery can display a surprising diversity of flavors and aromas depending on their age.

◆Assured Quality through Careful Selection by Sake Experts

Seeking truly exceptional flavors and aromas, sake masters and wine sommeliers painstakingly handpick vintages from over 1,400 breweries nationwide. The current lineup includes approximately 60 brands from breweries spanning the length and breadth of Japan.

◆Extensive Product Lineup of Diverse Age and Origin

Mini bottle sets of long-aged vintages include sake, shochu, umeshu, and awamori from breweries across Japan. Various sets are available themed by region, age, and type.

◆Operation of Company Store “Koshunoya”

The store offers visitors the rare opportunity to create their own original blend of sakes that have been aged for over ten years.

<Major Awards>

2020

・Included in the Omotenashi Selection 2020, chosen by foreign residents of Japan

2021

・Three brands won the gold award in the aged sake division at the 15th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2021, an international competition held in France

2022

・One brand won the gold award and one brand won the silver award in the Japanese spirits division at the 16th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2022, an international competition held in France

・Two brands won the gold award in the vintage sake division at Kura Master 2022, a Japanese sake and spirits competition

・One brand won the gold award and one brand won a commendation in the sake division's vintage category at IWC 2022, the world's largest alcoholic beverage competition

・One brand won the gold award in the vintage sake division at the Australian Sake Awards 2022, Australia's first Japanese sake competition

2023

・One brand won the gold award in the Japanese liqueur division at the 17th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2023, an international competition held in France

・One brand won the gold award, one brand won the bronze award, and one brand won a commendation in the sake division's vintage category at IWC 2023, the world's largest alcoholic beverage competition

・One brand won the platinum award and two brands won the gold award in the vintage sake division at Kura Master 2023, a Japanese sake and spirits competition

・One brand won the highest accolade Top of the Best and one brand won the silver award in the aged sake division at the Japan Women's SAKE Awards ~Bishu Concours~, a competition judged by an all-female panel

・One brand won the platinum award and one brand won the bronze award in the vintage sake division, and 2 brands won the platinum award in the umeshu division at the Singapore Sake Challenge held by the Sake Sommelier Association

2024

・Three brands won the gold award in the aged Sake Category at the 18th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2024, an international competition held in France

URL: https://oldvintage.jp/

Available for purchase at:

◇Awaji Store SEIKAIHA Koshunoya: https://awaji-seikaiha.com/kosyunoya/

◇Official Online Store: https://oldvintage.jp/

■ (Reference) Company Profile: Takumi Sousei Inc.

Company Name: Takumi Sousei Inc.

Location: (Headquarters) 70 Nojima Okawa, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

(Tokyo Office) PASONA SQUARE 1F, 3-1-30 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

(Awaji Store) SEIKAIHA Koshunoya, 70 Okawa, Nojima, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Established: May 9th, 2017

Capital: 30,000,000 JPY

Representative: Akihiko Yasumura, President & CEO

Nature of Business: Planning and sales of long-aged vintage sake premium brand "INISHIE"

Operation of company store "SEIKAIHA Koshunoya"

■(Reference) Company Profile: Koshunoya Inc.

Company Name: Koshunoya Inc.

Location: 70 Nojima Okawa, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Established: August 6th, 2021

Capital: 100,000,000 JPY

Representative: Akihiko Yasumura, Managing Director

Nature of Business: Procurement of aged sake

■(Reference) Company Profile: Nihon no Koshukura Inc.

Company Name: Nihon no Koshukura Inc.

Location: 1021 Yoshino, Noguchi-cho, Kakogawa City, Hyogo Prefecture

Established: June 30, 2023

Capital: 1,000,000 JPY

Partners: Koshunoya, Okada Honke (Hyogo), Honda Shoten (Hyogo), Inami Syuzo (Hyogo), Iwase Syuzo (Chiba), Matsufuji (Okinawa), Kikuzakari Syuzo (Iwate), Mikunihare Syuzo (Toyama), Umenishiki Yamakawa (Ehime), Kawajiri Syuzojou (Gifu), Aizu Syuzo (Fukushima)

Representative: Akihiko Yasumura, President & CEO

Nature of Business: Joint Sake Warehouse