Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Trends, Active Key Players, and Growth Projection Up to 2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) chipsets market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of smart building technologies and the growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity in both residential and commercial spaces. According to industry experts, the market is projected to achieve a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next decade.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก:

๐Ÿ. ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ฎ๐ข๐ฅ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ: The integration of IoT devices in smart buildings is a major factor propelling the PoE chipsets market. These chipsets enable the efficient delivery of power and data over a single Ethernet cable, simplifying the installation process and reducing costs.

๐Ÿ. ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก-๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐ž๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ž๐ญ: With the surge in remote working and the proliferation of connected devices, there is an increasing need for reliable and fast internet connectivity. PoE chipsets support high-speed data transmission, making them ideal for modern networking requirements.

๐Ÿ‘. ๐‚๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐„๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž: PoE technology eliminates the need for separate power and data cables, leading to reduced infrastructure costs and easier maintenance. This cost-efficiency is driving widespread adoption across various sectors.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The PoE chipsets market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and geography.

- By Product Type: Powered Devices (PDs) and Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE).

- By Application: Connectivity applications in VoIP phones, IP cameras, wireless access points, and others.

- By End-User: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial sectors.

- By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America holds a significant share of the PoE chipsets market, driven by advanced infrastructure and early adoption of smart building technologies. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and increased investments in smart city projects.

The PoE chipsets market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation and strategic collaborations. Leading companies such as Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments, Microsemi Corporation, and Maxim Integrated are investing in research and development to enhance their product offerings and expand their market presence.

The PoE chipsets market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for efficient power solutions and the continuous evolution of smart technologies. As the world moves towards a more connected and digital future, the adoption of PoE chipsets is expected to accelerate, offering numerous opportunities for stakeholders in the industry.

๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ-๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ-๐„๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ž๐ญ (๐๐จ๐„) ๐‚๐ก๐ข๐ฉ๐ฌ๐ž๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

โ€ข ๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

o Networking

o Industrial Control

o Automotive

o Medical

โ€ข ๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

o Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE)

o Power Device (PD)

โ€ข ๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ:

o IEEE 802.3af

o IEEE 802.3at

โ€ข ๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

o Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

o Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

o LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

โ€ข ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

o Renesas Electronics Corporation

o ON Semiconductor Corporation

o Silicon Labs

o Macronix International Co.

o Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

o Maxim Integrated

o Intel Corporation

o Microchip Technology Inc.

o Linear Technology Corporation

o Texas Instruments Incorporated

