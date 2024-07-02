Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Trends, Active Key Players, and Growth Projection Up to 2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) chipsets market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of smart building technologies and the growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity in both residential and commercial spaces. According to industry experts, the market is projected to achieve a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next decade.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/A151909

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

𝟏. 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: The integration of IoT devices in smart buildings is a major factor propelling the PoE chipsets market. These chipsets enable the efficient delivery of power and data over a single Ethernet cable, simplifying the installation process and reducing costs.

𝟐. 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭: With the surge in remote working and the proliferation of connected devices, there is an increasing need for reliable and fast internet connectivity. PoE chipsets support high-speed data transmission, making them ideal for modern networking requirements.

𝟑. 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: PoE technology eliminates the need for separate power and data cables, leading to reduced infrastructure costs and easier maintenance. This cost-efficiency is driving widespread adoption across various sectors.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The PoE chipsets market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and geography.

- By Product Type: Powered Devices (PDs) and Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE).

- By Application: Connectivity applications in VoIP phones, IP cameras, wireless access points, and others.

- By End-User: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial sectors.

- By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America holds a significant share of the PoE chipsets market, driven by advanced infrastructure and early adoption of smart building technologies. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and increased investments in smart city projects.

The PoE chipsets market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation and strategic collaborations. Leading companies such as Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments, Microsemi Corporation, and Maxim Integrated are investing in research and development to enhance their product offerings and expand their market presence.

The PoE chipsets market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for efficient power solutions and the continuous evolution of smart technologies. As the world moves towards a more connected and digital future, the adoption of PoE chipsets is expected to accelerate, offering numerous opportunities for stakeholders in the industry.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A151909

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫-𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫-𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 (𝐏𝐨𝐄) 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

o Networking

o Industrial Control

o Automotive

o Medical

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

o Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE)

o Power Device (PD)

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

o IEEE 802.3af

o IEEE 802.3at

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

o Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

o Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

o LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

• 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

o Renesas Electronics Corporation

o ON Semiconductor Corporation

o Silicon Labs

o Macronix International Co.

o Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

o Maxim Integrated

o Intel Corporation

o Microchip Technology Inc.

o Linear Technology Corporation

o Texas Instruments Incorporated

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A151909

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.