New Music Alert No Time from Multi Talented French Congolese Artist Molly J
Track Title: No Time Genre: R&B / Drill Launch Date: 24th June 2024 ISRC Code: QZNWU2416633LONDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Molly J, a talented French/Congolese pianist, singer, performer, songwriter, composer, and producer, is making waves in the music industry with her unique blend of Gospel and Drill in her upcoming single "No Time". With her heavy influence in Gospel from her vocal training and classical piano playing, Molly J is a melting pot of everything she has experienced in her life and culture.
Born and raised in a multicultural household, Molly J's music reflects her diverse background and experiences. Her passion for music started at a young age, and she has honed her skills over the years, becoming a versatile artist who can seamlessly blend different genres. Her new single No Time is a perfect example of her ability to fuse Gospel and Drill, creating a sound that is both soulful and energetic.
Molly J's single No Time is already generating buzz in the music industry. The song features her sweet 90s R&B vocals over a Drill beat, creating a unique and captivating sound that sets her apart from other artists. With her powerful lyrics and dynamic vocals, Molly J's "No Time" is sure to be a hit among music lovers.
Molly J's new single No Time is not just a song; it is a representation of her identity and her journey as an artist. She hopes to inspire others to embrace their cultural heritage and use it to create something beautiful, just like she has done with her music. With her talent, passion, and determination, Molly J is on her way to becoming a household name in the music industry. Stay tuned for the release of "No Time" and witness the magic of Molly J's unique blend of Gospel and Drill.
https://www.youtube.com/@MollyJOfficial
https://www.instagram.com/mollyjofficial/
https://twitter.com/mollyjofficial
https://www.tiktok.com/@mollyjofficial
Contact Molly J at mollyj.dilangu@gmail.com.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!
David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+44 7552 531612
email us here
Molly J - No Time (Official Music Video)