Navigating Dental Bone Graft Market size 2024 : Share Insights, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

Dental Bone Graft Market

Increasing awareness regarding dental health among individuals is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

The global Dental Bone Graft Market size was USD 517.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding dental health and rising prevalence of periodontal diseases are key factors driving market revenue growth. When bone loss occurs in the jaw, a dental bone graft is required, which is usually performed prior to the insertion of dental implants or when bone loss is affecting surrounding teeth. According to World Health Organization (WHO), severe periodontal diseases estimated to affect around 19% of the adult population, globally.

The global dental bone graft market size was USD 517.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding dental health among individuals is a key factor driving market revenue growth. When bone loss occurs in the jaw, a dental bone graft is required, which is usually performed prior to the insertion of dental implants or when bone loss is affecting surrounding teeth. Dental bone graft provides volume and density to the jaw in parts where bone loss has occurred. The repair of bone mass and structure assists patients in avoiding the development of other dental issues or disorders.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Geistlich Pharma AG, Medtronic, Institut Straumann AG, LifeNet Health, RTI Surgical, Regenity, OSTEOGENICS BIOMEDICAL, DentiumUSA, Novabone, Salvin Dental Specialties, Inc., MEGA’GEN IMPLANT CO., LTD, Sunstar, Innovation Regeneration Aesthetics, Keystone Dental Group, SeaSpine, Bone Solutions, Inc., Citagenix Inc., and Bicon.

Drivers of Growth in the Dental Bone Graft Market

Several factors drive the growth of the Dental Bone Graft market. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of chronic and life-threatening diseases, such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes, fuels the demand for affordable therapeutic options. Secondly, the patent expirations of numerous blockbuster biologics open the door for competition, encouraging the development and commercialization of these alternatives. Additionally, supportive regulatory frameworks and policies across various regions, such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), streamline the approval process, facilitating market entry.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental bone graft market on the basis of type of graft material, application, mechanism, material form, end-use, and region:

Type of Graft Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Autografts

Allografts

Xenografts

Synthetic bone grafts

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Periodontal defects

Ridge augmentation

Socket preservation

Sinus lifts

Implantology

Craniomaxillofacial procedures

Others

Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Osteoconduction

Osteoinduction

Osteopromotion

Osteogenesis

Material Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Granules

Blocks

Putty

Powder

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Dental Bone Graft Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

