Navigating Biosimilar Market size 2024 : Share Insights, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

Biosimilar Market

The global Biosimilar Market size is expected to reach USD 132.47 Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 17.9%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biosimilar Market size was USD 25.50 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of various cancer types, such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumors, and rising number of biosimilar products receiving regulatory authority clearance are key factors driving market revenue growth

The biosimilar market represents a burgeoning segment of the pharmaceutical industry, offering cost-effective alternatives to branded biologic therapies. Biosimilars are highly similar to their reference biologics in terms of safety, efficacy, and quality, but are typically introduced to the market after the patent protections for the original products expire. This market includes treatments for a range of conditions, including cancer, autoimmune diseases, and metabolic disorders. As biologics account for a significant portion of the global pharmaceutical market, the advent of biosimilars presents an opportunity to reduce healthcare costs and expand patient access to vital therapies.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Novartis AG, Orion Pharma AB, Pfizer Inc., Samsung Bioepis., Coherus BioSciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Biocon., Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., Allergan, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Biogen, Mylan Inc., and Sandoz Group AG

Drivers of Growth in the Biosimilar Market

Several factors drive the growth of the biosimilar market. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of chronic and life-threatening diseases, such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes, fuels the demand for affordable therapeutic options, making biosimilars an attractive choice for healthcare systems and patients alike. Secondly, the patent expirations of numerous blockbuster biologics open the door for biosimilar competition, encouraging the development and commercialization of these alternatives. Additionally, supportive regulatory frameworks and policies across various regions, such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), streamline the approval process for biosimilars, facilitating their market entry.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global biosimilar market on the basis of application, industry vertical, end-use industry, and region:

Biosimilar Application Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

Oncology Diseases

Blood Disorders

Others

Biosimilar Drug Class Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Infliximab

Rituximab

Trastuzumab

Adalimumab

Others

Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor

Insulin

Erythropoietin

Recombinant Human Growth Hormone

Etanercept

Follitropin

Teriparatide

Interferons

Anticoagulants

Others

Biosimilar End-use Insights: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Biosimilar Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

