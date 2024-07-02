Tour De Satpura: A Thrilling Cycling Adventure
Gear Up for an Epic Adventure: Tour de Satpura Returns to Madhya PradeshBHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) is excited to announce the return of the exhilarating Tour de Satpura, a three-day cycling tour organized in collaboration with Cycle Safari. This fully supported tour will take cyclists through the majestic Satpura mountain range, starting from Chhindwara and culminating in Pachmarhi, the “Queen of the Satpura.”
Tour de Satpura promises a multi-day cycling adventure catering to cyclists of all skill levels, spanning approximately 220 kilometers with scenic climbs and thrilling descents. This meticulously crafted tour takes you beyond the thrill of the ride. Participants will face challenging climbs and ride along scenic routes leading to breathtaking viewpoints. As cyclists make their final ascent through Pachmarhi, they will experience the charm of this renowned hill station, celebrated for its lush greenery, cascading waterfalls, and ancient caves adorned with exquisite rock paintings. Pachmarhi is not only a haven for nature lovers but also a treasure trove of historical and cultural significance, providing a perfect end to this thrilling tour blending physical challenges with stunning natural beauty.
Madhya Pradesh, often referred to as the "Heart of Incredible India," is renowned for its unparalleled tourist attractions. The state boasts a rich tapestry of historical landmarks, including the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Khajuraho, Sanchi, and Bhimbetka, which are famed for their intricate temples, stupas, and ancient rock shelters, respectively. Wildlife enthusiasts can revel in the abundant biodiversity found in national parks such as Kanha, Bandhavgarh, and Pench, home to majestic tigers, leopards, and a variety of exotic flora and fauna.
In addition to its natural and historical wonders, Madhya Pradesh offers vibrant cultural experiences through its local festivals, traditional crafts, and delectable cuisine. The state's bustling cities, like Bhopal and Indore, provide a dynamic blend of modernity and tradition, with bustling markets, contemporary art scenes, and historical landmarks.
Tour de Satpura offers more than just a cycling challenge. The journey takes cyclists through charming villages, offering glimpses into the vibrant culture of Madhya Pradesh. Participants will experience the warmth of local hospitality, sample delicious regional cuisine, and create lasting memories that extend beyond the thrill of the ride.
The tour includes four nights of accommodation in tents or resorts at exotic natural locations, with daily meals and hydration. Support features include baggage transport, support stations, backup vehicles, a trained bike technician, and all necessary departmental permissions and entry fees. Participants will also receive a tour jersey, various goodies, a finisher's medal, and a certificate.
Tour de Satpura will kick off on Day 1 in Chhindwara with bike check-ins and a comprehensive tour briefing, offering an opportunity to meet fellow riders. Day 2 covers 62 kilometers from Chhindwara to Patalkot, featuring significant elevation changes and breathtaking panoramas at the Patalkot Viewpoint, followed by an overnight camping experience. Day 3 loops from Patalkot into the mystical Patalkot valley, passing through the charming village of Chimtipur and covering 54 kilometers before returning to Patalkot for another night of camping. The final stretch on Day 4 takes participants on a 100-kilometer journey from Patalkot to Pachmarhi, a beautiful hill station rich in natural and historical significance.
MPTB is dedicated to promoting Madhya Pradesh as an offbeat destination of first choice for active tourism. The return of Tour de Satpura reflects this commitment by providing an avenue for cyclists to explore the state's diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage in a unique and adventurous way.
In recent events, Madhya Pradesh Tourism celebrated International Yoga Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. Women and girls trained under the Safe Tourism Project for Women, run by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, performed yoga at the UNESCO World Heritage Site Bhimbetka. Similarly, many others practiced yoga at the Khajuraho Temples and Sanchi Stupa, further highlighting the state's commitment to promoting wellness tourism.
Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, in collaboration with the French Institute in India, Alliance Francaise de Bhopal, and the Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, celebrated International Music Day at the Tribal Village in Bhopal. The event featured a captivating performance by French rapper and singer BRÖ and a Bharatnatyam group dance showcase by the Sarfojiraje Bhosale BNT & R Center.
Madhya Pradesh has set a new tourism record in 2023, with tourist footfalls tripling those of 2022. The state is increasingly recognized as a safe destination for travelers, particularly solo female travelers, cementing its reputation as a welcoming and secure place to visit.
