Sound Wave by Alexey Danilin Wins Silver in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Innovative pendant lamp design inspired by sound waves earns prestigious international recognition for its unique concept and execution.COMO, CO, ITALY, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Alexey Danilin's "Sound Wave" as the Silver winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Sound Wave's innovative design within the lighting industry.
Sound Wave's unique concept and execution align with current trends in the lighting industry, where designers seek to create fixtures that not only illuminate but also inspire and engage users on an emotional level. By translating the visual representation of a musical composition into a functional lighting design, Sound Wave demonstrates the potential for cross-disciplinary inspiration and its practical applications in enhancing living spaces.
The pendant lamp's distinctive silhouette, derived from the sound wave of Claude Debussy's "Prelude No. 3, Wind on the Plain," sets it apart from conventional lighting fixtures. The use of two glass elements in different colors, cleverly stacked to eliminate the need for additional fasteners, showcases Alexey Danilin's commitment to both aesthetics and functionality. This innovative approach streamlines production, reduces waste, and results in a more durable and visually striking product.
Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Alexey Danilin's design prowess and his ability to push the boundaries of lighting design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects that explore the intersection of music, visual art, and functional design, ultimately contributing to the evolution of the lighting industry and the creation of more engaging, emotionally resonant living spaces.
Team Members
Sound Wave was designed by lead designer Alexey Danilin, with support from engineer Nikita Morozov. The project was managed by Elena Slivka and assistant product manager Anastasia Orlova. Pavel Dunaev photographed the award-winning design.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=154463
About Alexey Danilin
Alexey Danilin, born in 1987 in Germany, is a multi-talented designer with a background in fine arts. Throughout his career, he has worked as an interior designer, event designer, and contemporary artist. Alexey's designs have been featured in numerous publications and exhibitions, including the Youth Biennale of Contemporary Art and Design Week. Since 2014, he has been designing lighting fixtures for Maytoni, creating several hundred lamps that have been exhibited at prestigious international events. Alexey has won more than five dozen international awards in the field of object design.
About Maytoni
Founded in 2009, Maytoni initially focused on developing classic design luminaires, particularly crown and crystal chandeliers. Over time, the company expanded its collection to include modern and decorative designs, with trendy new products being developed every year. Today, Maytoni's products are distributed throughout Europe and the Middle East, showcasing the brand's commitment to innovation and quality in the lighting industry.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier lighting designs that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a significant contribution to advancing industry standards. Recipients of this award are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members, including design professionals, lighting industry experts, journalists, and academics, evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria encompass various aspects of lighting design, such as innovation, functionality, efficiency, aesthetic appeal, sustainability, user-friendliness, and originality. By awarding the Silver A' Design Award, the competition aims to showcase and promote lighting designs that not only excel in their technical and artistic execution but also have the potential to positively impact society and push the boundaries of the lighting industry.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. The competition welcomes entries from visionary lighting designers, inventive design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands in the lighting and interior design industries. By participating in the A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive international recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://lightingdesignawards.com
