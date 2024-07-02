Remicade Biosimilar Market Set for Exponential Growth, Projected to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global remicade biosimilar market, valued at $3.2 billion in 2023, is anticipated to grow to $3.99 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. This growth trajectory is driven by advancements in biotechnology, patent expirations, establishment of regulatory pathways, and increasing healthcare cost pressures. The market is poised to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $9.1 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 22.9%. Factors fueling this growth include biosimilar pipeline development, rising demand for cost-effective therapies, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Rising Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases Fuels Market Expansion
The incidence of autoimmune diseases, where the immune system attacks the body’s own tissues, is rising globally. This trend underscores the critical need for effective therapies like remicade biosimilars, which manage symptoms and reduce inflammation associated with conditions such as psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. In the UK, autoimmune diseases affected 4 million people by 2021, with annual prevalence increasing by 3-9%. Similarly, in the US, autoimmune diseases affected 1 in 15 individuals in 2021, highlighting the significant patient population driving market demand.

Major Players and Market Trends
Key companies in the remicade biosimilar market include AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Viatris Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. These players are actively involved in biosimilar development and market expansion strategies. For instance, regulatory approvals such as the European Commission's authorization of high-concentration formulations demonstrate significant advancements in biosimilar offerings.

Key Market Segments
• Type: 100mg/10ml, 500mg/50ml
• Disease Indication: Ulcerative Colitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Crohn’s Disease, Psoriatic Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis
• Application: Blood Disorders, Oncology Diseases

Regional Insights: Europe Leading the Market
Europe emerged as the largest market for remicade biosimilars in 2023, driven by robust regulatory frameworks and increasing adoption of biosimilar therapies. The region's proactive approach to biosimilar approvals and patient access initiatives further propels market growth.

Remicade Biosimilar Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Remicade Biosimilar Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on remicade biosimilar market size, remicade biosimilar market drivers and trends, remicade biosimilar market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The remicade biosimilar market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

