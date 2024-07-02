Herbicide Safeners Market Set for Strong Growth, Expected to Reach $1.62 Billion by 2028

Herbicide Safeners Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The herbicide safeners market, vital for enhancing herbicide application safety and crop selectivity, has exhibited robust growth in recent years. Starting from $1.13 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach $1.22 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%. This growth is driven by increased herbicide usage, emphasis on crop protection, management of weed resistance, agricultural expansion, and regulatory compliance.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The herbicide safeners market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $1.62 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.2%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include sustained herbicide dependency, impacts of climate change on agriculture, advancements in weed management practices, global food security concerns, and the adoption of sustainable agriculture practices.

Major Trends Shaping the Future

In the forecast period, key trends in the herbicide safeners market include intensified focus on herbicide resistance management, collaborative initiatives among agrochemical companies, regulatory support for safe agricultural practices, integration of safeners into comprehensive weed management programs, increased application in specialty crops and horticulture, and heightened education and training on safener utilization.

Major Companies Driving Innovation

Leading companies in the herbicide safeners market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Rallis India Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta AG, Corteva Agriscience LLC, and others. These companies are actively developing innovative technologies such as herbicide technology to enhance crop protection and maximize weed control efficiency. For instance, Nufarm introduced the 'Duplosan' technology in November 2023, designed to optimize weed control in cereal crops.

Market Segmentation

The herbicide safeners market is segmented based on:

• Type: Benoxacor, Furilazole, Dichlormid, Isoxadifen, Other Types

• Herbicide Selectivity: Selective Herbicides, Non-Selective Herbicides

• Crop: Corn, Soybean, Wheat, Sorghum, Barley, Rice, Other Crops

• Application: Post-Emergence, Pre-Emergence

Regional Insights

South America dominated the herbicide safeners market in 2023 and is expected to maintain significant growth. The market analysis covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing comprehensive insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

