Global Biorational Pesticides Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $10.96 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biorational pesticides market has seen rapid growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for organic agriculture and stringent regulations on chemical pesticides. The market is projected to grow from $5.91 billion in 2023 to $6.75 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. It will grow to $10.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This growth is attributed to factors such as consumer preference for environmentally friendly pest control solutions and the need for effective resistance management in pest control.

Rising Demand for Residue-Free Organic Crops Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for residue-free organic crops is a significant driver for the biorational pesticides market. Organic farming practices, which exclude synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides, rely on biorational pesticides to control pests effectively while maintaining soil health. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, organic sales reached $11.2 billion in 2021, indicating a growing market for organic produce and supporting the demand for biorational pesticides.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the biorational pesticides market, including BASF SE, Dow Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, and Syngenta International AG, are focusing on advanced product innovations. Companies are developing extended-release formulations like Valent BioSciences' MetaLarv XRP, designed for long-lasting mosquito larvae control in challenging environments. Such innovations enhance operational efficiency and sustainability in pest management.

Market Segments

• Product Type: Biorational Insecticides, Biorational Fungicides, Biorational Nematicides, Other Types

• Source: Botanical, Microbial, Non-Organic, Other Sources

• Crop Type: Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Other Crop Types

• Formulation: Liquid, Dry

• Mode of Application: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Trunk Injection, Other Modes of Application

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the biorational pesticides market in 2023, driven by strong adoption rates and regulatory support for sustainable agriculture practices. The region continues to lead in innovation and market penetration, with significant contributions from key players and research institutions.

