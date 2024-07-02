Limited-Edition "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori" Phase 2 Goods Now Available

SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: DOKIDOKI Maze and Flower Park Top left: Neck cooler (2,200 yen, tax incl.). Top right: Hooded towel (5,980 yen, tax incl.). Bottom left: Face towel (1,980 yen, tax incl.). Bottom right: 2WAY Tumbler (2,530 yen, tax incl.). Top left: Bond plushie tissue case (4,180 yen, tax incl.). Top right: Rain poncho (4,499 yen, tax incl.). Bottom left: Picnic mat (4,950 yen, tax incl.). Phase 1 Collaboration Goods Collaboration food menu

Anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori" has announced "Phase 2" of their limited-edition goods for the collaboration event SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori.

Anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori", located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced "Phase 2" of their limited-edition goods for the collaboration event "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: DOKIDOKI Maze and Flower Park", on sale from Saturday, June 8th, for a total of 23 types of merchandise. Items include a 47 cm plushie tissue case of the adorable Bond, thick picnic mats and neck coolers printed with original The Forgers designs, hooded towels and rain ponchos themed on Anya Forger or Bond Forger, and other goods designed for summer fun. In addition, customers making a purchase over 2,000 yen receive an original card as a gift.

■Overview

Sales Launch: Saturday, June 8th, 10:00 a.m.

Location: "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: DOKIDOKI Maze and Flower Park"

Merchandise: 23 additional original goods

※Original mugs scheduled to launch late June for manufacturing reasons)

※Details to be released on the Nijigen no Mori official website.

Website: https://shop.nijigennomori.com/

■Overview: "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: DOKIDOKI Maze and Flower Park"

Dates: Saturday, April 20th - Sunday, October 20th

Location: Anime park Nijigen no Mori (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park), 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Content: Nijigen no Mori has unveiled two new areas for a limited-run collaboration event with TV anime "SPY×FAMILY" - the interactive "DOKIDOKI Maze" and "Flower Park" where visitors can enjoy taking photographs with characters appearing in special flower-themed outfits.

・"DOKIDOKI Maze" Details

As rookie agents in "The Westalis Intelligence Services' Eastern-Focused Division" (WISE), guests are challenged with a mission from the organization. In a large interactive maze covered with greenery, agents must use "Intellect", "Physicality", and "Perception" to complete 3 respective missions within a time limit of 30 minutes. Participants' "Spy Aptitude" is determined by missions completed and remaining time, and are rewarded with a corresponding original novelty good available only at Nijigen no Mori.

<MISSION 1> Intellect Type: Concentration Mission

<MISSION 2> Physicality Type: Hide-and-Seek Mission

<MISSION 3> Perception Type: Scavenger Hunt Mission

・"Flower Park" Details

The main photo spot area features original illustrations of 8 characters, including The Forgers, adorned with vibrant flower bouquets and garlands, and is free-of-charge for flower-themed photo opportunities.

Operating Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

※Operating hours may vary by climate.

※Please refer to the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

Price:

"DOKIDOKI Maze" Entry:

- Adults (above middle-school age): 2,600 - 3,000 yen

- Children (5-11 years old): 1,600 - 1,900 yen

"Flower Park" Entry: Free

※All prices tax included.

※Children 11 and under must be accompanied by at least one adult guardian to enter the "DOKIDOKI Maze". Guardians also require tickets for entry.

※Prices may vary by date. Please refer to the ticket sales website for details.

※For other details, please refer to the official homepage.

Tickets: please apply via the link below:

https://www.asoview.com/channel/ticket/9gIeFRzw7f/ticket0000027876

■Overview: Original Goods and Collaboration Food

Limited-edition collaboration goods and menu items with original designs and motifs will be sold throughout the duration of the event. 15 merchandise items were launched with the event opening on Saturday, April 20th, including acrylic stands, badges, printed cookies, tile-shaped rice crackers, and more merchandise is available, featuring Forger family collaboration designs from the world of "SPYxFAMILY". Guests who make merchandise purchases of over 2,000 yen will receive an original "clear card" (randomly chosen from 8 designs).

Additionally, the "Mori no Terrace" restaurant and "SPYxFAMILY in Nijigen no Mori" kitchen car offer 10 total collaboration food items themed around the characters, including the "Starlight Lunchbox" featuring a hamburg steak with the Eden Academy's "Stella Stars" as a motif, the "Waku-waku Dessert Plate" with Bond and Anya-themed decorations, and the "Picnic Lunch Set" for picnicking in the nearby grassy fields. One collaboration food purchase comes with a limited-edition original coaster.

Notes:

・Details are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change.

・The most recent information can be found on the homepage linked below.

・The "DOKIDOKI Maze" can accommodate up to 4 people per group.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/spy_family/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office

Tel: (+81) 799-64-7061

SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: DOKIDOKI Maze and Flower Park