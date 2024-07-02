Global Short Read Sequencing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Short Read Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global short read sequencing market, a pivotal segment of the genomics industry, has exhibited rapid growth in recent years. Starting from $5.74 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $6.82 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.9%. This growth is driven by initiatives in genomic research, the prevalence of genetic disorders, and increasing applications in pharmaceutical and biotech research, diagnostics, and agriculture. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust expansion, reaching $12.97 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.4%. This growth will be fueled by advancements in precision medicine, personalized genomics, expanding applications in agriculture, microbiome research, and rising demand in emerging markets.

Rising Prevalence of Genetic Diseases Driving Market Growth

The rising prevalence of genetic diseases worldwide is a significant driver for the short read sequencing market. Genetic diseases, characterized by abnormalities or mutations in an individual's DNA, affect health and well-being significantly. For instance, as of June 2022, RARE-X reported a total of 10,867 rare diseases, underscoring the need for comprehensive genetic analysis provided by short read sequencing technologies.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Illumina Inc. are at the forefront of innovation in short read sequencing technologies. Companies are focusing on developing cost-effective, high-throughput sequencers to cater to diverse genomic applications. For instance, Illumina's NovaSeq X Series, launched in October 2022, exemplifies advancements in genomic medicine with production-scale sequencers designed to reduce sequencing costs and environmental impact while enhancing clinical insights.

Market Segmentation

The short read sequencing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Instruments, Consumables, Services.

2) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing, Sanger Sequencing.

3) By Workflow: Pre-Sequencing, Sequencing, Data Analysis.

4) By Application: Clinical Investigation, Oncology, Reproductive Health, Consumer Genomics, Agri genomics and Forensics, HLA Typing/ Immune System Monitoring.

5) By End Users: Academic Research, Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Research, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies.

North America led the global short read sequencing market in 2023, driven by substantial investments in genomic research and healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region, propelled by increasing healthcare expenditures and genomic initiatives across countries.

