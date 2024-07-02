Global Single Use Filtration Assemblies Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

Single Use Filtration Assemblies Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global single-use filtration assemblies market has experienced rapid growth, with revenues expected to increase from $4.39 billion in 2023 to $5.04 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. This growth is driven by increased biopharmaceutical production, stringent regulatory standards, cost-efficiency in bioprocessing, and reduced risk of cross-contamination.

Rising Biomanufacturing Capacity Drives Market Growth

The market is projected to grow significantly to $8.77 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.9%, fueled by expanding biomanufacturing capacity, emphasis on sustainability, flexibility in manufacturing processes, and increasing bioprocess outsourcing. Key trends in the forecast period include continuous bioprocessing, risk mitigation and compliance, integration of smart technologies, focus on high-value biologics, and outsourcing trends.

Key Players and Innovation

Major companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, and Merck KGaA are focusing on developing advanced filtration assemblies to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Trelleborg Healthcare and Medical introduced the BioPharmaPro family, offering a comprehensive range of single-use fluid path equipment designed to accelerate transformative therapies.

Market Segments

• Type: Membrane Filtration, Depth Filtration, Centrifugation, Other Types

• Product: Filters, Cartridges, Membranes, Manifold, Cassettes, Syringes, Other Products

• Application: Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Market, Bioprocessing/Biopharmaceuticals Market, Laboratory Use

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the single-use filtration assemblies market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Single Use Filtration Assemblies Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Single Use Filtration Assemblies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on single use filtration assemblies market size, single use filtration assemblies market drivers and trends, single use filtration assemblies market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The single use filtration assemblies market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

