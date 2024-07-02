Automotive Upholstery Market is Expected to Achieve a CAGR of 7.2% by 2032

Automotive Upholstery Market

The automotive upholstery market has experienced significant growth and transformation

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors that drive the growth of the 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐔𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 include an increase in production and sales of automobiles, along with the growing popularity of lightweight car's upholstery materials. The growing popularity of lightweight car's upholstery materials, and the rising demand for customization of vehicle interiors. However, the high cost of raw materials, coupled with the stringent government regulation and standards for environmental safety hampers market growth. In addition, technological advancements and innovations in bio-degradable materials, along with the surge in preference for synthetic leather present significant opportunities for market expansion.

The global automotive upholstery market size was valued at $6.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $12.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Adient plc, SEIREN Co., LTD., The Acme Group, MarvelVinyls, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Grupo Antolin Irausa S.A, Sage Automotive Interiors , FORVIA Faurecia, BASF SE , Freudenberg Group

Automotive upholstery is the process of covering and cushioning the interior of a vehicle, including seats, door panels, and headliners. It often includes reupholstering, restoring seats, and trimming the interior. These materials serve both functional and aesthetic purposes, providing the comfort, protection, and overall appearance of the vehicle's interior. Further, this upholstery process requires the mastery of explicit knowledge and skills, including specialized machinery and materials, particularly in late-model vehicles. In addition, selecting a suitable material for vehicle seating is of paramount importance to improve comfort level. Material of high grade is also likely to deliver optimal durability and ease of upkeep. Thus, automobile producers are taking a keen interest in using advanced upholstery to provide both functional benefits and visual appeal to passengers and drivers.

The automotive upholstery market size is segmented into material type, application, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. Depending on the material type, it is categorized into leather, vinyl, polyester, nylon, and others. Depending on the application, it is categorized into seat cover, carpet, dashboard, and others. By sales channel, it is divided into OEM and aftermarket. By vehicle type, it is fragmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment held the highest market share in 2022, and a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032, as OEMs work closely with automakers to develop customized upholstery solutions tailored to specific vehicle models and customer preferences. However, the aftermarket segment is witnessing the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 7.5%, owing to the rising vehicle and ownership trends that may deteriorate or require replacement, driving demand for aftermarket upholstery products and services.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment held the highest market share in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%, owing to the increase in the level of automotive production in countries, such as China, Japan, and India, along with the growing preference for comfort and aesthetics in the region. However, the Middle East & Africa is expected to garner a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period 2022-2032, owing to the technological advancements in upholstery material technology, along with the cultural preferences and traditions that influence the choice of upholstery materials and designs in the MEA region.

Furthermore, the rise in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) has led to considerable growth in the adoption of automotive upholstery. Just like in conventional vehicles, upholstery in electric vehicles delivers comfort to passengers by cushioning seats and providing a pleasant tactile experience. It also contributes to the interior aesthetics, improving the overall appeal of the vehicle. For instance, electric vehicles and hybrids accounted for almost 18% of new light-duty vehicle sales in the third quarter of 2023. The surge in vehicles from 12% in 2022 and less than 9% in 2021, according to the data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). This significant growth in electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles globally has contributed to a rise in demand for the automotive upholstery market growth.

