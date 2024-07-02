Global Retinal Biologics Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

Retinal Biologics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global retinal biologics market, valued at $22.48 billion in 2023, is anticipated to grow to $25.45 billion in 2024, marking a CAGR of 13.2% during this period. This growth is driven by factors such as increased incidence of retinal disorders, an aging population, rising awareness, early diagnosis, evolving healthcare infrastructure, and higher healthcare expenditure.

Rising Prevalence of Diabetic Eye Disease Propels Market Growth

The market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $39.69 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include expanding therapeutic applications, personalized medicine, emerging market growth, a robust pipeline of biologics, collaborations, partnerships, and government initiatives. Major trends include advancements in non-invasive delivery methods, utilization of real-world evidence, expanded indications, streamlined regulatory pathways, and outcomes focused on patient-centric care.

The increasing prevalence of diabetic eye disease, affecting 9.60 million individuals in the US alone according to a June 2023 study by the American Medical Association, underscores the market's growth. Retinal biologics offer precise and effective treatment options, enabling early intervention and improved outcomes in preventing vision loss associated with diabetic eye disease.

Retinal Biologics Market Key Players and Strategic Partnerships

Major companies shaping the retinal biologics market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, and Novartis AG. These companies are strategically partnering to enhance market presence and innovate solutions. For example, Biogen Inc. partnered with Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. in June 2022 to launch BYOOVIZ, a biosimilar for retinal vascular disorders, aiming to increase patient access and reduce healthcare costs.

Retinal Biologics Market Segmentation

Drug Class:

• Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF)-A Antagonist

• Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)-A Inhibitor

Indication:

• Macular Degeneration

• Diabetic Retinopathy

• Uveitis

• Diabetic Macular Edema

• Other Indications

Distribution Channel:

• Hospitals

• Pharmacies

• Specialty Clinics

• Online Pharmacies

• Other Distribution Channels

Regional Insights

North America led the retinal biologics market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Retinal Biologics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Retinal Biologics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on retinal biologics market size, retinal biologics market drivers and trends, retinal biologics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The retinal biologics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

