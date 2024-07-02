Regulatory Information Management System Market Growth Analysis With investment opportunities

Regulatory Information Management System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global regulatory information management system (RIMS) market, a centralized software platform crucial for tracking product applications and registrations across industries such as pharmaceuticals, biologics, and cosmetics, has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. Starting at $1.79 billion in 2023, the market is poised to grow to $2 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. This growth can be attributed to stringent regulatory compliance requirements, the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, globalization of supply chains, increasing volumes of regulatory data, and heightened focus on data security.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

The market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $3.01 billion by 2028, driven by several factors. Integration with artificial intelligence (AI), the growing complexity of the regulatory landscape, expansion into emerging markets, and the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions are key contributors to this forecasted growth. Moreover, the industry is witnessing trends such as technological advancements, enhanced collaboration with external partners, blockchain adoption for data integrity, mobile accessibility, and the development of user-friendly interfaces and cross-functional collaboration platforms.

Major Players and Strategic Moves

Leading companies in the regulatory information management system market include Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, DXC Technology Company, IQVIA Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Parexel International Corporation. These companies are leveraging strategic partnerships to streamline the adoption of efficient regulatory information sharing. For instance, in August 2023, Vitality TechNet Inc. partnered with Fluree to enhance pharmaceutical regulatory information management and accelerate drug discovery.

Key Market Segments

The regulatory information management system market is segmented based on:

• Component: Solution, Services

• Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

• Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• Application: Registration Management, Regulatory Intelligence, Labeling Management, Submission Planning And Tracking Management, Publishing, Document Management, Other Applications

• End-Users: Pharmaceutical Sector, Medical Device Sector, Other End-users

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Charge

North America dominated the market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities are available in the comprehensive report.

Regulatory Information Management System Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Regulatory Information Management System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on regulatory information management system market size, regulatory information management system market drivers and trends, regulatory information management system market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The regulatory information management system market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

