Recycled Lead Market Set for Steady Growth, Expected to Reach $19.55 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recycled lead market, which refers to lead recovered from sources like used lead-acid batteries and industrial scrap, has shown steady growth in recent years. Starting at $16.95 billion in 2023, it is projected to grow to $17.39 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 2.6%. It will grow to $19.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. Factors driving this growth include increased demand for lead-acid batteries, closed-loop recycling systems, availability of scrap lead, fluctuating lead prices, and government incentives for recycling.

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Drives Market Expansion

The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is a significant driver propelling the recycled lead market forward. EVs utilize rechargeable batteries containing recycled lead, reducing environmental impact through resource conservation and waste minimization. The International Energy Agency reported a significant rise in EV sales in recent years, underscoring the increasing adoption of electric vehicles globally.

Major Players Innovate to Meet Market Demands

Key companies such as Glencore PLC, Johnson Controls International PLC, and Teck Resources Limited are actively developing advanced solutions for lead battery recycling. For instance, Exide Industries subsidiary Chloride Metals launched India's fourth lead battery recycling factory in March 2022, enhancing their capacity to recycle lead-acid batteries and contributing to environmental conservation efforts.

Market Segmentation

The recycled lead market is segmented based on:

Product Type:

• Soft or Pure Lead

• Lead Alloys

• Lead Oxides

Application:

• Lead Acid Batteries

• Pigments and Other Compounds

• Radiation Shielding

• Rolls and Extruded Products

• Other Applications

Industry:

• Energy

• Transportation

• Data Centers

• Electronics

• Construction

• Healthcare

• Other Industries

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads, North America Shows Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific dominated the recycled lead market in 2023, driven by industrial growth and environmental initiatives. North America is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by regulatory support and increasing adoption of sustainable practices.

