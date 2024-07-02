Global Rheology Modifiers Market Set for Growth, Projected to Reach $10.42 Billion by 2028

Rheology Modifiers Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rheology modifiers market, valued at $8.21 billion in 2023, is poised to grow to $8.65 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. It will grow to $10.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The market's recent growth can be attributed to material innovation, advancements driven by the industrial revolution, and increased applications in sectors such as food and beverages and pharmaceuticals.

Rise in Construction Sector Driving Market Growth

The construction sector's expansion is a significant driver of the rheology modifiers market, fueled by the increasing demand for decorative paints and coatings. These additives play a crucial role in controlling viscosity and enhancing rheological properties, catering to the aesthetic needs of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, and Dow Chemical Company are focusing on nanotechnology to develop advanced rheology modifiers. Integration of nanotechnology enhances performance at the nanoscale, offering superior control over rheological properties. For instance, SABIC's integration of nanotechnology in 2021 aimed to improve melt strength and Thermoformability.

Trends in the Forecast Period

In the forecast period leading up to 2028, key trends include customization and tailoring of rheology modifiers, development of bio-based modifiers, expanding applications in personal care products, innovations in packaging, and utilization in electronic materials.

Market Segments

•Type: Organic, Inorganic

•Application: Paints and Coatings, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Adhesives and Sealants, Pharmaceuticals, Home Care, Oil and Gas, Construction, Inks, Other Applications

•Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the rheology modifiers market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered in the comprehensive report.

Rheology Modifiers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Rheology Modifiers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rheology modifiers market size, rheology modifiers market drivers and trends, rheology modifiers market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The rheology modifiers market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

