Wrongful Convictions Are A Result Of Poor Investigative Methods Used By Law Enforcement Says Expert Brian Leslie
In recent years, the issue of wrongful convictions in the United States has become a pressing concern, with the number of cases soaring dramatically.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the United States Coercive Interrogation and Investigative Expert and former Chief Of Police, Brian Leslie www.crimnalcaseconsultants.com has been retained on hundreds of pre-trial and post conviction cases such as sexual assault cases where Investigators relied heavily upon witnesses and victims who's statements were not properly corroborated by other direct, physical or trace evidence. in many cases when discrepancies did surface they were never challenged by the Interviewer. In fact in most of these cases the evidence most relied upon was a confession extracted as a result of using coercive interrogation techniques such as maximizations, minimizations, narrative integrations and narrative traps. It was also found when examining witness and victim interviews including suspect identifications narrative integrations were also used to assist witnesses and victims to undertake the narrative the interviewer was looking for.
In recent years, the issue of wrongful convictions in the United States has become a pressing concern, with the number of cases soaring dramatically. Recognizing the need for justice and accountability, most states have taken action by forming Conviction Integrity Units within their Departments of Justice. These specialized units are dedicated to investigating and overturning convictions of individuals who have been wrongfully convicted. Through meticulous review and re-examination of evidence, witness testimonies, and legal proceedings, these units strive to ensure that justice is served and innocent individuals are exonerated. The establishment of Conviction Integrity Units underscores a commitment to upholding the principles of fairness and equity within the criminal justice system.
Brian Leslie is a coercive interrogation & interview techniques expert, with over 14 years of previous law enforcement experience which includes major case investigation and specialized training, as well as a term serving as Chief of Police. Mr. Leslie has testified and been qualified as an expert in Federal, State and Military Courts throughout the United States.
