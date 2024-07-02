Attorney Mitchel Chargo to Teach Continuing Legal Education Courses at Minnesota Cannabis Law Conference on July 31
Chargo will lead courses in regulatory affairs and commercial real estate at the annual conference for cannabis law professionals.
I cannot wait to join other cannabis law experts in sharing our specialized knowledge to help foster a strong and compliant cannabis market in Minnesota.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitchel Chargo, a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, representing cannabis businesses, licensed applicants, hemp-derived businesses, and cannabis-adjacent companies in the Minnesota cannabis market, announces today that he will teach two courses at Minnesota CLE’s annual Cannabis Law Conference at the Minnesota CLE Conference Center, 600 Nicollet Mall, Suite 370, Minneapolis, July 31, 2024.
The Cannabis Law Conference runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with registration at 8:30 a.m. The Conference is aimed primarily at legal industry professionals. More information about the Cannabis Law Conference is available at www.minncle.org.
Chargo will present the course titled “You Have A Cannabis Business, Now What? Learn What To Do To Remain Compliant After You Obtain A License” from 11:20 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. followed by “Commercial Real Estate and Cannabis - The What, Where, and How of Cannabis Property and Leasing Considerations" from 1:10 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The courses, aimed at lawyers, paralegals and legal assistants, will cover compliance and regulatory affairs and key aspects of commercial real estate transactions which intersect with Minnesota’s cannabis laws.
“Thank you to the Cannabis Law Conference team for the opportunity to share my expertise. I cannot wait to join other cannabis law experts in sharing our specialized knowledge to help foster a strong and compliant cannabis market in Minnesota,” said Chargo.
Established by the Minnesota State Bar Association, Minnesota Continuing Legal Education is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation hosting more than 120 in-person seminars and around 250 live webcasts each year.
About Mitchel Chargo
Mitchel Chargo is an experienced attorney representing cannabis businesses, licensed applicants, hemp-derived businesses, and cannabis-adjacent companies in the Minnesota cannabis market. With nearly three decades of law firm and in-house general counsel legal experience, he represents Native American-owned cannabis entities, manufacturers, cultivators, retailers, and real estate companies in emerging cannabis markets with an overarching goal of creating a robust and compliant industry. Mitchel leads with integrity and brings a “get-it-done” approach to his work, playing a pivotal role in the advancement of the Minnesota cannabis industry.
