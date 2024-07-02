Planet Home Lending Expands Footprint in California’s Bay Area, Central Valley
MERIDEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Home Lending, a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has hired Todd Carson (NMLS ID#236856 as Retail Sales Manager in Concord, California, and Mortgage Loan Originator Melissa Couvillion (NMLS ID#1536257) in Stockton, California.
As consumers across the country continue to navigate challenges in the housing market, Planet is committed to providing the solutions, resources and support needed so its teams can thrive.
“There is a strong commitment at Planet to give MLOs the tools they need to effectively help homebuyers,” Carson said. “From loan products to back-office support, Planet offers a firm foundation for us to grow, which translates into us being able to better serve consumers.”
Carson has spent 20+ years in the financial industry and most recently came from CMG Financial where he was area manager. Couvillion, who has a strong operations background and a 20+ year career, was previously at loanDepot.
Couvillion said the secret to her success is her unique understanding of the operations side of the mortgage origination process and being able to use that knowledge to help borrowers.
“Working with like-minded people who are just as committed to solving problems and offering homeownership education and innovative products is what attracted me to Planet,” she added. “And I really like that we can be there for homebuyers during the life of their loan because we service the majority of our home loans.”
Both Carson and Couvillion said Planet’s loan products will help homebuyers in California where for-sale home volumes remain low and prices remain high.
“We continuously listen to originators who have a strong understanding of their markets then bring to market products that will help homebuyers during this unprecedented time,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. “Professionals like Todd and Melissa help pave the way for us to create more opportunities for homebuyers.”
Planet has unique home loan products originators can use to solve challenges facing California homebuyers:
Competition with Cash Buyers: Planet’s Cash 4 Homes loan helps to level the playing field for buyers who find themselves competing against all-cash homebuyers. The program is for current homeowners and first-time homebuyers and offers the choice to waive traditional financing and appraisal contingencies. If the financing is delayed, the homebuyer has the security of a cash backup waiting at closing.
Buyers Concerned with Rising Interest Rates: People ready to buy a home but holding back because of high interest rates can buy with Planet now and refinance with zero lender fees and a no-cost first appraisal fee for one year. Planet also has special buydown options that can reduce the effective interest rate by 2% in the first year and 1% in the second year. Whether or not borrowers go with a buydown, if rates go down, they can refinance without lender fees for up to a year.
Smooth Move for Current Homeowners: Borrowers wanting to buy a new house but worried about selling their current one first, can take advantage of Planet’s Purchase EDGE programs that ensure borrowers do not have to wait for the current house to sell before buying their new dream home. Alternatively, a Planet bridge loan lets borrowers use the equity from their current home to help pay for their next home.
Down Payment Help for Homebuyers: Planet works with the California Housing Finance Authority (CALHFA) and Golden State Finance Authority (GSFA) to provide down payment and closing cost assistance to qualified homebuyers. Planet also finances affordable manufactured homes.
About Planet Financial Group, LLC
Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.
About Planet Home Lending, LLC
Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet Home Lending improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com.
About Planet Management Group, LLC
Planet Management Group, LLC, Rochester, N.Y., (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com.
