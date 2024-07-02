Utah Professor's Coast to Coast Bike Ride Fundraiser "Pedaling to End Poverty" Continues Through July 20

Mike and Mary Glauser, two members of the Pedaling to End Poverty Team

Bike Fundraiser Pedals 4000 Miles from Florence, OR to Yorktown, VA to Raise Money for Seed Program to End Poverty

We have it in our grasp to dramatically improve the lives of poor people around the globe. We truly are all in this together, one person reaching out to another.” — Mike Glauser

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It began on Monday June 3, 2024, Utah State University Professor Mike Glauser and 5 of his colleagues will began a grueling cross-country journey from Florence, Oregon to Yorktown, Virginia in hopes of helping to end world poverty.

Glauser, the Executive Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship, Jon M. Huntsman School of Business for the past thirteen years, along with his team, which includes a documentary film crew, will follow the TransAmerica Trail reaching Yorktown Virginia on July 20th. This cross-country journey, Pedaling to End Poverty, is an effort towards raising scholarship money for a special program the school offers. Glauser is a man on a mission, with stops at dozens of small towns and hamlets in between, a crusade that’s sure to draw attention all along his route, and one everyone can easily be a part of.

His message is simple yet profound: We have it in our grasp to dramatically improve the lives of poor people around the globe. Taking a grassroots approach, one small business at a time, with the model repeated thousands of times over. It’s the same philosophy guiding Professor Glauser’s ride across America. We truly are all in this together, one person reaching out to another.

It’s not a pipe dream. Not a fantasy sometime off in the future. Glauser’s students have now taught more than 10,000 people in Ghana, Cambodia, the Dominican Republic, Peru and more how to start and grow successful businesses, transforming their lives, the lives of their families, employees, and those in their communities.

The innovative and nationally acclaimed program is called SEED, for Small Enterprise Education and Development. Students from any university can apply for the one semester international program, learning invaluable experience in being an entrepreneur and teaching and mentoring others. For students who have done the program one of two things has happened. They either graduated and started their own businesses, or they were highly sought after by companies wanting employees with this kind of worldly experience.

But now the program has the means to expand, touching more people’s lives. Professor Glauser’s cross country ride is to spread the word and raise money for scholarships. 100% of all money raised goes to student scholarships and we think people would be interested not only on updates regarding the bike ride, but donating money to this worthy cause. Pledging as little as one cent per mile is a donation of $40 and will help students and budding entrepreneurs.

Along his journey, Professor Glauser is meeting up with alumni from the program, filming interviews on how their lives have been affected and the people they have touched.

Professor Glauser is available for and eager to do interviews along the way during the coast-to-coast bike ride. A quotable, personable figure, he can make the topic of world poverty accessible and interesting to your readers.

Bio: Michael Glauser is a university professor, organizational consultant, author, and entrepreneur. He has built successful companies in the retail, wholesale, and educational industries, and has consulted with hundreds of organizations – corporations, nonprofits, schools, and governments – in leadership development, communication, team building, and culture improvement. He is the author of Main Street Entrepreneur, and One People One Planet, among others. Today, Mike serves as Executive Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University. He’s also the Director of the SEED poverty alleviation program, helping thousands of people around the world to improve their standard of living and benefit their communities through entrepreneurship.



