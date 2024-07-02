MEDIA ADVISORY - Uyghurs to Commemorate 2009 Urumchi Massacre and Demand U.S. Action to End China's Genocide

Uyghurs, led by the East Turkistan Government in Exile, commemorate the 2009 Urumchi Massacre in front of the White House and call for an end to the ongoing genocide, July 5, 2021. Photo credit: East Turkistan National Movement.

Uyghurs commemorate the 2009 Urumchi Massacre and to call for meaningful action against China's ongoing Uyghur genocide and occupation in East Turkistan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: East Turkistan Government in Exile, East Turkistan Parliament in Exile, East Turkistan National Movement, East Turkistan National Fund

What: A march to commemorate the 2009 Urumchi Massacre and to call for meaningful action against China's ongoing campaign of colonization, Uyghur genocide, and occupation in East Turkistan.

When: Friday, July 5, 2024, from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM (EDT)

Where: The march will start at the White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC, and proceed to the State Department, 2201 C St NW, Washington, DC.

Details: Join us as we commemorate the 2009 Urumchi Massacre and urge the U.S. Government to take substantial action against China's colonization, genocide, and occupation in East Turkistan. We demand the appointment of a Special Coordinator for East Turkistani/Uyghur Issues at the State Department and recognition of East Turkistan as an occupied country, similar to Tibet.

This event is a call to action for the U.S. Government to uphold its moral and legal obligations to prevent and punish China’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Occupied East Turkistan.

Visuals:

* Participants marching from the White House to the State Department

* Speeches and testimonies from Uyghur activists and community leaders

* Banners and signs calling for justice and recognition of East Turkistan

Media Opportunities:

* Interviews with representatives of the East Turkistan Government in Exile and other organizations

* Photo and video opportunities of the march and rally

* Coverage of speeches and testimonies

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/ETAwakening

Background: The Urumchi Massacre of 2009 is a pivotal event in the history of East Turkistan, highlighting the severe oppression faced by the Uyghur people. This commemoration serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggles and the urgent need for international intervention.

Contact: Haider Jan, Advocacy Coordinator, (703) 814-0117 contact@east-turkistan.net