USA Fibroid Centers Offers Free Fibroid Screenings in July

Early Detection is Key

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Fibroid Awareness Month, USA Fibroid Centers, a national network of over 40 AAAHC-approved clinics specializing in Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE), offers free fibroid screenings throughout July.

Fibroids are benign tumors affecting reproductive-age women and can cause debilitating symptoms. Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers, highlights the importance of awareness: "Many women don't realize their symptoms are abnormal. Early detection is key for managing fibroids."

The free screenings offered by USA Fibroid Centers empower women with knowledge. They include a consultation to discuss symptoms and potential treatment options, including UFE, a minimally invasive procedure that shrinks fibroids without surgery or scarring. An ultrasound can confirm the diagnosis if needed.

Dr. Katsnelson, a healthcare accessibility advocate, explains, "UFE has been available since the mid-1990s, offering a less invasive alternative to hysterectomy." This procedure uses a catheter to block blood flow to fibroids, causing them to shrink. It offers benefits like minimal scarring, in-office treatment, and faster recovery compared to other options.

USA Fibroid Centers has launched a year of initiatives to educate women about fibroids, a common disease affecting reproductive-age women. The goal is to empower women with knowledge about fibroids and treatment options so they can actively participate in decision-making about their health. Additionally, they sponsor the Fibroid Fighters' annual fibroid awareness event, 'A Night in Full Bloom,' which will be held in New York on July 27th, 2024. This event offers another opportunity to learn about fibroids and connect with inspiring women navigating this condition.

Fibroids can be a progressive disease, meaning symptoms may worsen over time. An ultrasound can confirm the size and location of fibroids. It is noninvasive, does not require incisions or injections and uses real-time imaging.

To schedule a free fibroid screening during Fibroid Awareness Month, July 1 to 31, 2024, call (888) 986-6103 and use “free screening”. More information can be found at www.usafibroidcenters.com.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive national network of centers. Its mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

