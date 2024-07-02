Through Poetry, Businessman Gary Brinderson Encourages Readers to Find Value in 'Sitting on a Rock' & Contemplating Life
written by Gary L. Brinderson; on sale July 2, 2024
. . . authentic and disarming. . . . In the evolving world of AI and technology, Gary’s emotional intelligence is a superpower.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the release of a new poetry collection, 'Sitting on a Rock' by Gary L. Brinderson
— David Knuff, executive leadership team, EHL Hospitality Business School
In this collection of 99 thoughtful poems, Gary Brinderson brings to bear his years of experience as a business student and owner to spread the knowledge he has gained over his lifetime, addressing such topics as imperfection, nostalgia, celebration, failure, loneliness, loss, kindness, and forgiveness. His poems touch on our relationships with the most important people in our lives—our parents, partners, and friends—and emphasize the value of love in every action we take. With each poem, Brinderson coaxes his readers to contemplate integrity, courage, and other core values as important ingredients for transformation, guiding them toward personal success and encouraging them to see themselves in new ways as they consider their life’s journey.
Affirmative, unique self-help in the form of motivational, inspirational poetry, 'Sitting on a Rock' is releasing today, July 2, 2024.
'Affirmation, kindness, love, and self awareness are the touchstones of Gary Brinderson’s poetry. In a deceptively simple, Zen-like style, "Sitting on a Rock" offers wise counsel, teaching us—just as he taught his students—that all of life's answers can be found within. We only need to go and sit on a rock, and listen to our hearts.'
'About the Author'
Gary L. Brinderson is the chairman of Brinderson Holdings, with investments in institutional, industrial, multifamily, real estate, software, transportation, and equities. Mr. Brinderson graduated summa cum laude with an MBA from Pepperdine University. He is also a graduate of the Advanced Management Program and an alumnus of Harvard Graduate School of Business. He chairs Leadership Fellows at the University of California, Irvine Paul Merage School of Business, and is past chair of the same program at HEC in Paris and NYU.
Interviews available upon request.
Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.
'Sitting on a Rock' (hardcover, 110 pages, $25.95 / paperback, 110 pages, $14.95 / Kindle e-book, $6.99) is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
PR Team
Brandylane Publishers, Inc.
+1 804-644-3090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram