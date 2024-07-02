Fran White with her book club friends

Fran White's “Book Club” series captures the intimate personalities of book club friends, celebrating the bonds formed over their shared love of literature.

The book club has been a significant part of my life, and creating this series was a way for me to honour these friendships” — Fran White

HASTINGS, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horsham based artist Fran White Unveils Portrait Series Inspired by Book Club Friends at Bannatyne Hotel and Spa, Hastings

Fran White debuts series of portraits in an exhibition titled "FACE," presented by Pure Arts Group. The exhibition takes place at Bannatyne Hotel and Spa Hastings, between June 26 to September 9 2024.

Fran White's “Book Club” series captures the intimate and unique personalities of her book club friends, celebrating the bonds formed over their shared love of literature. Each portrait is a testament to Fran's skill in capturing the essence of her subjects whilst they are reading “Becoming” by Michelle Obama.

Frans art practice is deeply rooted in the tactile and rhythmic movement of weaving, a craft that instilled in her a profound appreciation for texture, pattern, and the meditative process of creation.

Recently she has rediscovered her love of painting and has endeavoured to carry these sensibilities into her contemporary abstract painting practice, where the interplay of colour, form, and texture continues to play a central role.

"We are thrilled to host Fran White's ‘Book Club' series at Bannatyne Hotel and Spa Hastings," said Pure Arts Group Founder, Lesley Samms. "Her ability to convey the individuality and spirit of her subjects through her art is captivating. This series of work offers a unique glimpse into the personal connections and friendships that have inspired her work.”

Fran’s book club, a close-knit group of long standing friends who share a passion for reading, provided the perfect muse for this series. Each portrait tells a story, capturing not just the physical likeness but also the personality and character of each friend.

"The book club has been a significant part of my life, and creating this series was a way for me to honour these friendships," said Fran. "I'm excited to share these portraits with a wider audience and hope that viewers can feel the connection and warmth that I experience with these close friends.”

The exhibition is open to the public until 9 September.

Event Details:

Exhibition Title: FACE

Dates: June 26 - Sept 9

Location: Bannatyne Hotel and Spa Hastings, Battle Road, Hastings, TN38 8EA

About Pure Arts Group:

Pure Arts Group is dedicated to promoting and supporting artists by providing platforms for showcasing their work. Through exhibitions, events, and collaborations, Pure Arts Group fosters a vibrant and inclusive arts community.

For more information about the "FACE" exhibition please visit the Pure Arts Group website: pureartsgroup.co.uk

For more information about Fran White, please visit her website: franwhiteart.com