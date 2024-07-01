Blazing a Trail to Political Parity: 17 Women in Leadership Share Their Triumphant Stories

Former California State Assemblymember Mary Chung Hayashi shares the triumphant journeys of 17 women in political leadership who faced overwhelming odds but shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for future generations of trailblazing women. Mary Chung Hayashi is an award-winning author, national healthcare leader and former California State Assemblymember.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said, "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made." Her words reflect a reality that has plagued the United States for centuries, and former California State Assemblymember Mary Chung Hayashi says there is still much work to be done to achieve gender-political parity.

In her empowering new book, Women in Politics: Breaking Down the Barriers to Achieve True Representation, Hayashi, who is also an award-winning author and healthcare leader, blends her personal journey as an Asian American immigrant and former California State Assemblymember with the inspirational true stories of 17 trailblazing women in political leadership.

All these journeys are connected by a common thread: these women faced overwhelming odds but defied expectations every step of the way.

“They have faced discrimination in its many forms — gender bias, cultural stereotypes, institutionalized barriers — but they have refused to be defined by them,” Hayashi said. “Instead, they have turned adversity into opportunity, using every setback as fuel to propel themselves forward.”

With a foreword by Mariel Hemingway, Women in Politics features interviews and insightful discussions that bring to life the trials and triumphs of these women, showcasing their invaluable contributions to political landscapes and the transformative power of their perseverance. Plus, Hayashi shares key insights from a male politician to emphasize the role that men play in the quest for political parity.

Hayashi’s work sheds light on the ongoing struggles for gender equality in politics and serves as a call to action: women must actively participate in shaping the country’s democracy. Women in Politics is not just a book; it's a tribute to women's political journeys and a compass guiding all citizens toward a future of inclusive leadership and a truly representative democracy.

“It's true, the path to political parity for women is often fraught with challenges, but they’re not insurmountable,” Hayashi added. “What sets the experiences of these women apart is not just their accomplishments, but also the unique perspective they bring to public service. Their stories serve as both a testament to their individual strengths and as a source of inspiration for others who aspire to make a difference.”

About the Author

Mary Chung Hayashi is an award-winning author, national healthcare leader and former California State Assemblymember. With a distinguished career in public service, she has spearheaded substantial reforms in mental health services, championed gender equality, and forged powerful, unprecedented partnerships for social causes that previously had no financial or public backing. Recognized as “Legislator of the Year” by the American Red Cross and the California Medical Association, Hayashi has also been featured on Redbook’s “Mothers and Shakers” list and Ladies’ Home Journal’s “Women to Watch.” As Principal of MKC Public Affairs, LLC, she has successfully advised business and policy leaders on some of today’s most complex public policy matters. She remains a steadfast proponent of social justice expansion and the rights of underrepresented communities.

For more information, please visit www.maryhayashi.com, or find her on X (@MaryHayashiCA), Instagram (maryhayashica), Beacons (maryhayashica), Facebook (maryhayashica) and LinkedIn (mary-hayashi).

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Women-Politics-Breaking-Barriers-Representation/dp/B0CJTV4RYZ

Women in Politics: Breaking Down the Barriers to Achieve True Representation

Publisher: MKC Press

ISBN-13: 979-8989003907

Paperback: 208 pages

Available from Amazon.com