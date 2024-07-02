GreenSheen Paint Hosts Free Eco-Friendly Paint Recycling Event for Fort Collins Residents on July 13th
GreenSheen Paint will host a free paint recycling event in Fort Collins on July 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Timberline Church parking lot.FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenSheen Paint, a provider of recycled-content latex paint, will host a free paint recycling event for Fort Collins residents, and surrounding communities on Saturday, July 13th, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Timberline Church, located at 2908 S. Timberline Road, Fort Collins, CO.
This eco-friendly initiative offers a responsible disposal solution for unwanted latex and oil-based paints, stains, and varnishes. Containers of all sizes, from sample sizes to five-gallon containers, are accepted if they are in original, leak-proof containers with intact labels. Spray paints, thinners, and other hazardous materials cannot be accepted.
“Providing this opportunity for community residents to declutter their garages and contribute to a greener future is very exciting,” said Luke Peters, Chief Operations Officer at GreenSheen Paint. Improperly disposed paint can significantly pollute water sources. The event emphasizes the environmental benefits of proper paint recycling, with all collected paint being recycled into high-quality, eco-friendly latex paints.
Reservations are encouraged to ensure a smooth drop-off process. Residents can sign up for free at https://circular.eco/event/Fort-Collins-071324.
About GreenSheen Paint
GreenSheen Paint offers top-of-the-line recycled-content latex paint at competitive prices. The company’s innovative technology guarantees a beautiful finish, long-lasting durability, and a commitment to sustainability. GreenSheen Paint has diverted over 50 million pounds of paint from landfills through its nationwide network of retailers and recycling facilities.
Contact:
Luke Peters
GreenSheen Paint
815-409-6900 ￼
