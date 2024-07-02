Intaglio Helps Journalists, Writers, and Other Creators Protect Their Work in the Age of AI
A new way to write, publish, and safeguard creativity. Enabling authors and publishers to advance ethical AI use.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intaglio announces the beta launch of its digital signature technology to validate the authenticity of written content. With the expanding reach of generative AI, creators require an accessible, reliable solution to authenticate and protect their work.
Intaglio authorizes creators’ signatures using cryptographic hashing—acting as a digitized fingerprint for written content. All Intaglio signatures are securely stored in the organization’s global database.
Setting up an Intaglio signature requires only the creation of a profile and two-step confirmation of an email. Digital signatures are applied by uploading a file or pasting a URL, with support for .DOC, .DOCX, and .PDF. Encrypted content is securely stored in the global Intaglio database.
Users can define AI access preferences and configure notification controls for alerts on suspected AI infringement. Intaglio offers features to analyze and track content engagement.
“Creativity is humanity's gift,” said co-founder Alexandra Matthiesen. “Writing is essential for expressing perspectives and inspiring shared understanding. With the rise of generative AI, creators' work is at risk of being appropriated to AI models—it must be accessibly, reliably protected. We are committed to offering Intaglio at no cost to writers.”
To generate revenue, Intaglio charges AI developers for access to its model training database and offers licensing to publications to distribute Intaglio-authenticated content—a demonstration of their commitment to contributors and the ethical advancement of AI.
John Biggs, an author and journalist at the New York Times and TechCrunch, co-founded the project with Matthiesen and James Donovan, a journalist and developer. The technical coordinator is Viktor Shpak of VisibleMagic.com.
Intaglio is in beta and currently accepting early access sign-ups. Find additional information and join the waitlist at intaglio.org, and follow the organization on LinkedIn for updates.
John Biggs
Intaglio
+1 646-827-0591
john@bigwidelogic.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn