Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative (SnapCo.) Celebrates 11 Years at Inaugural Fundraising Gala
The Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative (SnapCo) will hold its inaugural SnapCo Forever Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2024 at the cozy Factory Atlanta.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, FULTON COUNTY, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative (SnapCo) will hold its inaugural SnapCo Forever Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2024 at the cozy Factory Atlanta. This year’s theme “Make it Last” is a call to action for SnapCo supporters old and new to continue celebrating and investing in Black trans leadership for years to come.
The gala will raise monies for SnapCo’s Taking Care of Our Own Fund, a mutual aid project created in 2016 to provide urgent, life-impacting, health-sustaining support to Atlanta’s Black, trans, and queer communities, offering everything from emergency bailouts to housing, gender affirming support and bill assistance. In 2020, Toni-Michelle Williams was appointed as the Executive Director after spending five years with the organization. "This event showcases Black and Trans excellence in all of its glory, shedding light on the role of community support in fueling our efforts to end violence against women, femmes, and trans people. Our commitment is unwavering and steadfast toward building a vibrant, radically inclusive metro Atlanta where all our people are resourced, safe and free,” she shares. Williams was named as Atlanta Pride’s 2023 Grand Marshal.
The evening will be an unforgettable experience hosted by actress and Emmy Award nominee, Angelica Ross, special appearances by comedian Kia Comedy and STARZ’s “P Valley” breakout star Toni Bryce. We will feature performances from queer artists Rahbi and D’Asia Blush Cassadine, a beautiful tribute to the Late Juan Evans, and an exclusive exhibit, “Transformation Takes Time” showcasing SnapCo's legacy and impact. We will also honor a few SnapCo Icons with a Snap4FreedomAward.
Some of SnapCo’s donors are excited to attend the event, too. Nichelle Brunner, Program Officer at Borealis Philanthropy shares that “ SNaPCo's leadership and vision for Atlanta has not only impacted the folks of the city, but has laid the blueprint for the larger racial justice, criminal justice, and LGBTQ movements. Their work is transformative and inclusive, based in liberatory ideas, leading to reverberating effects for so many. It's why Borealis continues to support and advocate for others to support their work.” Other sponsors of the SnapCo Forever Gala include Wells Fargo, AntiRue Jewelry Company, Marguerite Casey Foundation, Georgia Equality, National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and the Atlanta Ballet to name a few. Our goal is to raise $11,000 to celebrate 11 years of our mission! Your ticket purchase or donation goes toward that goal.
Details on the full agenda, guest activities and registration information are available here. The Red Carpet will begin at 6:00. Please contact Sean James for press packages by July 9, 2024 at 5pm. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
###
About SnapCo.
(Solutions Not Punishment) SnapCo. is an Atlanta-based, Black trans- and queer-led organization that works to build safety, leadership, and radically inclusive political power. They have landed press with the likes of TIME, ESSENCE, Blavity and LGBTQ Nation. In 2022, they released their groundbreaking Deeper Than Visibility Report which highlights survey data collected from Atlanta residents around safety, policing and provides the foundation for the future of safety in Atlanta for all people.
Sean James
VSNWKS, LLC
+1 678-722-5166
press@vsnwks.com