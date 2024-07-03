Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Look Back on Custom Veteran Recognition Signage
Designing a sign that can be updated easily was crucial, as it ensures that the recognition can be ongoing and ever-refreshing. It’s about creating a living tribute that grows and evolves.”DALLAS, TX, US, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) look back on the completion of two significant veteran recognition signage projects at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial. These custom multi-layer signs are designed to honor veterans, providing a dynamic and respectful way to recognize their service within the healthcare environment.
Innovative Design for Veteran Recognition
The signage projects at Baylor Scott & White Medical Centers are crafted to reflect honor and appreciation for veterans. Each sign features a multi-layer design that allows for durability and visual depth, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the space. A key feature of these signs is their flexibility; they are designed to allow hospital staff to easily update and change the featured veterans, ensuring that multiple individuals can be honored throughout the year.
Custom Solutions for Dynamic Recognition
"Our veteran recognition signs at Baylor Scott & White Medical Centers are designed to honor the brave men and women who have served our country," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We are delighted to provide a solution that not only pays tribute to veterans but also integrates seamlessly with the hospitals' ongoing activities and décor."
Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Designing a sign that can be updated easily was crucial, as it ensures that the recognition can be ongoing and ever-refreshing. It’s about creating a living tribute that grows and evolves."
About the Projects
The veteran recognition signage at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial involve detailed collaboration with hospital administrators to ensure that the signs meet both aesthetic and functional needs. The signs are prominently displayed within the hospitals, serving as a constant reminder of the sacrifices made by military personnel and providing a point of connection for staff, patients, and visitors.
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com
Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com
