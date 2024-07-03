Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,472 in the last 365 days.

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Look Back on Custom Veteran Recognition Signage

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Look Back on Custom Veteran Recognition Signage

Designing a sign that can be updated easily was crucial, as it ensures that the recognition can be ongoing and ever-refreshing. It’s about creating a living tribute that grows and evolves.”
— Mercedes Burton
DALLAS, TX, US, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) look back on the completion of two significant veteran recognition signage projects at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial. These custom multi-layer signs are designed to honor veterans, providing a dynamic and respectful way to recognize their service within the healthcare environment.

Innovative Design for Veteran Recognition

The signage projects at Baylor Scott & White Medical Centers are crafted to reflect honor and appreciation for veterans. Each sign features a multi-layer design that allows for durability and visual depth, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the space. A key feature of these signs is their flexibility; they are designed to allow hospital staff to easily update and change the featured veterans, ensuring that multiple individuals can be honored throughout the year.

Custom Solutions for Dynamic Recognition

"Our veteran recognition signs at Baylor Scott & White Medical Centers are designed to honor the brave men and women who have served our country," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We are delighted to provide a solution that not only pays tribute to veterans but also integrates seamlessly with the hospitals' ongoing activities and décor."

Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Designing a sign that can be updated easily was crucial, as it ensures that the recognition can be ongoing and ever-refreshing. It’s about creating a living tribute that grows and evolves."

About the Projects

The veteran recognition signage at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial involve detailed collaboration with hospital administrators to ensure that the signs meet both aesthetic and functional needs. The signs are prominently displayed within the hospitals, serving as a constant reminder of the sacrifices made by military personnel and providing a point of connection for staff, patients, and visitors.

About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)

Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.

They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.

Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com

Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

Website

Jerry Joyner
W And W Digital News
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Look Back on Custom Veteran Recognition Signage

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more