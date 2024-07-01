BMI Mergers & Acquisitions Completes Acquisition of Award-Winning Plastics Manufacturer
BMI Mergers & Acquisitions announces the sale of Bardot Plastics to New Pendulum Corporation, a strategic acquisition in the manufacturing & industrial space.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BMI Mergers & Acquisitions announces the successful sale of Bardot Plastics, Inc., located in Easton, PA, to New Pendulum Corporation, a family-owned and managed portfolio specializing in manufacturing and industrial investments based in Altoona, PA. BMI represented Bardot Plastics, generating twelve offers and culminating in a successful transaction with New Pendulum.
Founded in 1973 by J. Lee Boucher, Bardot Plastics specializes in custom injection molding using engineered and non-engineered resins. For over fifty years, the company has upheld its founding principle of "making it right the first time" by combining leading-edge engineering, high-volume production capabilities, and a commitment to quality.
“Bardot Plastics has built an excellent reputation with its customers, and much of that stems from the founding beliefs instilled by Lee Boucher and the continued stewardship by the Boucher family over more than fifty years. This acquisition is an excellent example of our investment philosophy, not only from an operational standpoint but also in terms of cultural fit and how we choose to do business,” said Clark Stapelfeld, President & CEO of New Pendulum Corporation.
Rick and Jim Boucher, previous owners of Bardot Plastics, praised BMI’s services: “The whole process was amazing! From working with David and Tom to create the CIM to meeting with potential buyers, to receiving LOIs, and most importantly, to helping us find the right buyer that fit ours and our late father’s vision on where Bardot Plastics would go into the future, and at the same time provide the right exit strategy for us and our family”.
About BMI Mergers & Acquisitions
BMI is a boutique nationwide Mergers and Acquisitions firm founded in 2007, specializing in lower-middle market transactions ($2mm - $100mm value). Consistently ranked by Axial as a Top 25 Lower Middle Market Investment Bank, BMI has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Allentown, Charlotte, and Raleigh. Securities transactions are handled through StillPoint Capital, Member FINRA, and SIPC, which is not affiliated with BMI. The professional team includes FINRA Series 79 Investment Banking registered professionals, certified business broker intermediaries, and M&A Master Intermediaries.
