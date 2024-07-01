Honoring a Legacy: Steven Chase Launches Golden Buffalo Co. at Free July 4th Event in Davie Florida
Fun on the 4th is a free event for registered Davie residents; 6 – 9 p.m., Bamford Sports Complex & Pine Island Park
My grandfather, Leonard Pines, built the most successful kosher meat business in America. Inspired by his legacy, I've created my own gourmet food company, focusing on healthier deli products.”DAVIE, FL, FL, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of his grandfather, Lennie Pine, fondly known as "Top Dog" and the founder of Hebrew National, Steven Chase is proud to announce the official launch of Golden Buffalo Co. on July 4th, the largest hot dog eating day of the year and the anniversary of Lennie Pine's passing at the age of 90.
— Steven Chase
To commemorate this special occasion, Golden Buffalo Co. will offer a unique range of bison hot dogs and burgers, alongside the introduction of their new bison/beef chili. The special launch menu includes:
2 Buff Chili Dogs with Cheese for $8.00
Bison Burgers with Bison/Beef Chili for $12.00
"Taste the Legend!" will be the theme of this launch event, introduced by Steven's friend, Chef Alan Lazar whose connection with the brand was immediate. For the event, Chase has also teamed up with esteemed local chef and restaurant consultant Daniel Brooks, who believes in the vision and is excited to collaborate on the 4th of July event.
Steven Chase, a proud American Jew and the oldest grandson of the Hebrew National Kosher Foods founder, has partnered with Victor Alcocer, a respected local entrepreneur and multiple convenience store owner. Together, they created the Golden Buffalo brand, aiming to promote healthier protein options.
"My family has been in the provisions industry for over four generations," says Steven. "My grandfather, Leonard Pines, built the most successful kosher meat business in America. Inspired by his legacy, I've created my own gourmet food company, focusing on healthier deli products using USDA inspected prime Natural Grass-fed Beef and American Buffalo meat."
Golden Buffalo Co.'s flagship product is the Award Winning Buffalo Dog™, highlighted for its superior flavor, lower fat, sodium, and calories compared to traditional beef, chicken, or turkey hot dogs. All Golden Buffalo Co. products are nitrate-free and emphasize health benefits, offering lower fat and cholesterol content than other meats and even some fish.
Steven Chase and Victor Alcocer are committed to showcasing their unique products through mail-order and wholesale channels, with the aim to make a significant impact nationwide. The Golden Buffalo Co. features an entire line of Buffalo meats, from burgers to filet mignon, and has been featured on ABC-TV News, The New York Times, The Daily News, Parade Magazine, Newsday, and more.
Join us on July 4th at Fun on the 4th to celebrate the legacy of Lennie Pine and the launch of Golden Buffalo Co. Thursday, July 4, 2024, Bamford Sports Complex, 3801 S. Pine Island Road, 6-9 p.m., Pre-registration and proof of Davie residency required. For more information contact Steven Chase.
About Golden Buffalo Co.
Golden Buffalo Co. offers a range of gourmet bison and beef products, focusing on healthier, high-quality deli meats. With a commitment to promoting healthier protein options, Golden Buffalo Co. prides itself on its award-winning products and dedication to excellence.
John Colascione
Searchen Networks®
+1 561-370-7366
email us here