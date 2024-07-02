Image One USA Announces New Veteran Franchise Owner with Sights on Virginia Beach
Commercial cleaning service expands its reach while providing outstanding opportunities to the Veteran community
It’s a great feeling to be able to provide a much-needed service to the Virginia Beach community. Every building deserves to feel germ-free and clean, and that’s what you get with Image One.”ROLLING MEADOWS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized commercial cleaning franchise, Image One Facility Solutions, continues to expand its reach by establishing its newest franchise in Virginia Beach, VA, run by franchise affiliate and US Navy Veteran Vince Edwards. With its headquarters just outside Chicago and franchising since 2011, Image One launched its franchise affiliate program in 2015, expanding to dozens of franchisees servicing buildings nationwide, including Denver, Detroit, Southwest Florida, Fort Worth, Houston, and now, Virginia.
“It’s a great feeling to be able to provide a much-needed service to the Virginia Beach community. Every building deserves to feel germ-free and clean, and that’s what you get with Image One,” said Edwards. “Since moving here with my family, I’ve wanted to start a business that gives back to the people, and this is the perfect way to do it. Our services are adaptable and customizable to any business’s needs, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”
Vince Edwards is a recipient of Image One’s First Responders and Veterans Business Giveaway, an opportunity for military Veterans and first responders to win their own franchise. The giveaway is a great way for former military, police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to transition into business ownership. Image One’s business model provided Vince with the tools and training needed to sell and service lucrative commercial cleaning contracts throughout the Virginia Beach territory.
14 years of military service have given Vince the skills necessary to transition smoothly into his Image One franchisee position. “In the Navy, organization was very important. Ensuring spaces were clean and orderly became second nature to me. I see the Navy’s cleaning methods as very similar to commercial cleaning—patience and attention to detail are key.” As schools are out, Vince hopes to turn a part-time summer job for his son into a learning experience that provides him with invaluable business knowledge and motivates him for years to come.
As a new franchisee, Vince has met with other Image One franchise owners and toured the Chicago headquarters in preparation for his location’s grand opening. “We’re extremely happy to have Vince join the Image One family, and we hope that his story inspires others to apply for the giveaway,” said Tim Conn, President and CEO of Image One USA. “The entire Image One family is dedicated to providing new and life-changing opportunities, especially for those who gave their lives to serve our country.”
Image One’s proven franchise model creates opportunities for rapid business growth within a franchise territory. Along with corporate support and telemarketing, franchisees are introduced to Image One’s highly trained staff, who have the tools, knowledge, and resources to provide superior results for competitive rates. Joining the Image One team connects you to the brand family at the top of its game in an accelerating professional commercial cleaning industry.
The First Responders and Veterans Business Giveaway is a yearly celebration honoring those who served. For more information on how to enter, visit https://imageonefranchise.com/.
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. Third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com, and Franchise Business Review, regularly recognize it as a top franchise.
Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, and assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, and Houston. Franchise territories are available nationwide.
For more information on the brand, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com.
