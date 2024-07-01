The Stand is Shaking Things Up for a Good Cause, Creates 'Cookies n’ Dreams' Milkshake to Support Miracles for Kids
For every ‘Cookies n’ Dreams’ shake sold throughout July and August, The Stand will donate $2 to Miracles for Kids
Taking a stand for children's dreams: The Stand partners with Miracles for Kids to giveback $2 a milkshake sold, and pledges to match donations up to $10,000
With every 'Cookies n’ Dreams' milkshake sold, our goal is not only to delight our customers' taste buds, but also to make a significant impact in the lives of families facing substantial challenges.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stand, a beloved Southern California restaurant chain renowned for redefining casual dining and American classics, is launching a special initiative to support families with critically-ill children. In partnership with Orange County based non-profit Miracles for Kids, The Stand introduces the limited time offer "Cookies n’ Dreams" milkshake, and drives efforts for in-store and online donations that will help the neighborhoods they serve. For every ‘Cookies n’ Dreams’ shake sold throughout July and August, The Stand will donate $2 to Miracles for Kids and pledges to match all online or in-store donations up to $10,000, providing crucial financial and emotional support to these families.
The "Cookies n’ Dreams" milkshake is a delectable blend of vanilla ice cream, crushed OREO cookies, and a touch of magic. While enjoying a delicious treat, customers will contribute directly to a noble cause. The Stand's commitment to supporting the community is exemplified by this partnership, reflecting their dedication to make a positive impact on families in need.
“For the last 20 years, we have been a family-run business, so we are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with Miracles for Kids, an organization that supports the families we care deeply about," said Zachary Wishengrad, Vice President of The Stand. "With every 'Cookies n’ Dreams' milkshake sold, our goal is not only to delight our customers' taste buds, but also to make a significant impact in the lives of families facing substantial challenges.”
Miracles for Kids, also celebrating their 20th year in service, offers essential resources such as food, clothing, shelter, and developmental programs to families whose children are affected by life-threatening illnesses. Helping those families with critically-ill children that face bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger and depression. "We are grateful for The Stand's generosity and support," said Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. "Together, we can continue providing vital assistance to the families we serve and help alleviate their burdens."
In addition to the making miracles milkshake campaign, The Stand encourages customers to donate directly to Miracles for Kids at any of their 19 locations throughout California, with their newest casual dining experiences now open in Chino Hills, Long Beach, Carmel Mountain San Diego, and Santa Clara. Every contribution will directly benefit families navigating the financial and emotional strains of caring for a critically-ill child.
The Stand's "Cookies n’ Dreams" milkshake initiative and pledge to match up to $10,000 underscores their commitment to community welfare and celebrates their longstanding tradition of culinary excellence. It is a shining example of a business using its platform to make a positive impact in the very communities they serve. Join The Stand this summer and enjoy a sweet treat with a purpose, making dreams come true for families in need.
The Stand proudly celebrates 20 years of excellence across its 20 locations, while Miracles for Kids also marks two decades of impactful service. Join us in commemorating these milestones by supporting families in need today at https://miraclesforkids.org/thestand. Your contribution ensures Miracles for Kids can continue providing essential resources to families with children facing life-threatening illnesses.
About Miracles for Kids
Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launched in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2023, 82 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families of kids in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and Children’s Medical Center Dallas. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.
About The Stand
The Stand is a family-owned and operated restaurant chain that has been redefining casual dining and American classics for 20 years. Known for its commitment to quality and community, The Stand offers a variety of flavorful dishes across its 20 locations in California, from Santa Clara to San Diego, including newly opened restaurants in Chino Hills, Long Beach, Carmel Mountain San Diego, and Houston, Texas. Whether enjoying a meal with family or grabbing a quick bite on the go, The Stand provides a welcoming atmosphere and delicious menu options that cater to all tastes. Follow @TheStandRestaurants on Instagram to view tantalizing tastes and download their app for daily deals. For more information about The Stand and its charitable initiatives, visit https://www.thestand.com/.
