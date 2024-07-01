Imagine AI Live Announces IMPACT New York: Revolutionizing Financial Services with AI
Top AI innovators gather to revolutionize finance: Hands-on workshops and insights from industry leaders accelerate AI adoption on Wall Street
Our goal is to facilitate a rapid exchange of ideas, accelerating the adoption of AI in businesses and enterprises in all industries, with a keen focus on financial services for this event.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine AI Live, the premier AI community for enterprises and business professionals, is proud to announce IMPACT New York, a transformative one-day AI event tailored for the financial services industry. Set for Friday, July 12, 2024, at Cornell Tech's cutting-edge campus on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, this event promises to deliver unparalleled insights into how artificial intelligence is reshaping the world of finance.
IMPACT New York will feature an impressive lineup of speakers at the forefront of AI innovation in finance:
• Sudeep Kesh, Chief Innovation Officer for S&P Global Ratings, will share insights on the intersection of AI, financial markets, and evolving risk landscapes.
• Jiquan Ngiam, Co-Founder and CEO of Lutra AI, will demonstrate how their platform enables financial institutions to automate complex workflows using natural language instructions.
• Chris Chang, Co-Founder and CEO of Gradient AI, brings his extensive experience from Netflix, Pinterest, and Facebook to discuss AI deployment strategies for enterprises.
• Dan Callahan and Mateo Beccar Varela, Co-founders of Quikirr, will showcase their AI-enabled financial modeling software, revolutionizing how investors and bankers approach Excel-based analysis.
Steve Metcalf, founder and CEO of Imagine AI Live, emphasizes the event's significance: "IMPACT New York brings together the brightest minds in AI and finance to help attendees unlock the future of business and technology. Our goal is to facilitate a rapid exchange of ideas, accelerating the adoption of AI in businesses and enterprises in all industries, with a keen focus on financial services for this event."
The event will feature specialized workshops and sessions tailored to the financial services sector, including:
1. AI for Risk Management and Fraud Detection
2. Leveraging AI for Regulatory Compliance and Reporting
3. AI-Driven Personalization in Banking and Investment Services
4. Cybersecurity in the Age of AI: Protecting Financial Data
5. AI Strategies for Talent Retention and Workforce Development in Finance
Attendees will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, network with hundreds of AI innovators and industry executives, and explore AI-powered demos addressing specific financial industry pain points.
“As New York's financial services industry faces increasing competition and regulatory pressures, embracing AI is no longer optional—it's imperative," adds Metcalf. "IMPACT New York will provide the knowledge, connections, and inspiration needed to lead in this new era of AI-driven finance.”
About Imagine AI Live:
Imagine AI Live is more than an event series; it's a community dedicated to accelerating the adoption of AI in businesses, with a special focus on transformative industries like financial services. Through its IMPACT events, Imagine AI Live brings together the brightest minds in AI and finance to help attendees unlock the future of business and technology.
