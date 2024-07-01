3rd Annual KidBizCON Empowers the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

With more than a dozen workshops, the event features special guests Washington Mystics’ Ariel Atkins, members of the 2K Foundation and the Kimsey Foundation

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Youth Entrepreneur Institute (YEI) hosts the 3rd annual KidBizCON, a one-day conference dedicated to entrepreneurship, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) education on July 12.

This year’s KidBizCON will host 300 participants from across the city featuring interactive workshops for teens that focus on art, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and e-commerce. For the organizers, this is a full circle moment to bring the conference back to Ward 8, where it all started.

“ It means everything that we can bring resources and support to the next generation of leaders. This helps them get an early start in DC’s vibrant creative economy, where art, culture, and business intersect. We’re excited to pour into these young minds so that their innovation and creativity can truly shine,” said Tacharna Crump, Founder and Executive Director of the Youth Entrepreneur Institute.

Following the workshops, aspiring teen entrepreneurs from their summer internship program will pitch, launch, and test business ideas for a chance to earn start-up capital for their businesses. The “Shark Tank'' style pitch competition will include special guest judge, Ariel Atkins Guard for the Washington Mystics.

KidBizCON will be held on Friday, July 12 at Bard High School Early College, beginning at 12:30 PM. Sponsors of the conference include The 2K Foundation, The Ariel Atkins Foundation, the Kimsey Foundation, Swahili Village, and the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.

For more information, please visit https://youthentrepreneurinstitute.org/kidbizcon/

For media interviews for KidBizCon, please email Darin at darin@independentlypr.com.

About Youth Entrepreneur Institute

Youth Entrepreneur Institute (YEI) is putting poverty out of business through art and innovation, empowering at-risk youth in Washington D.C.'s East of the River communities through entrepreneurship and STEAM education. Founded in 2015, YEI’s mission is to inspire youth to unlock their creative talents and use them to make the world a better place. Their engaging, hands-on entrepreneurial programs, such as the "Smart Hustle" initiative and products, strengthen critical life skills and give youth the opportunity to affect positive social change to catalyze a youth-led economic revolution.

###