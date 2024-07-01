Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,427 in the last 365 days.

David Dalrymple's Carlotti – A Murder Mystery that Redefines the Genre

daviddalrympleauthor

NY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Dalrymple's latest novel, "Carlotti," promises to captivate readers with a intricate and twisted plot that complements the compelling narrative fittingly well. It's all about love, loss, and an ambitious search for the truth surrounding dark family secrets and the brutal death of his mother. This riveting thriller is set against the backdrop of a world where greed, violence, and betrayal follow the eventful journey of Nick Carlotti, a dedicated surgeon thrust into a deadly maze where each turn could be his last.

Nick Carlotti is no stranger to life's harsh realities. As a skilled surgeon, he's faced death more times than he can count. And, he has endured his mother's cold-blooded murder, a crime that shatters his world and forces him to confront a past he's long tried to forget. With the suspicion that his estranged family, including his father, Rock—an infamous mob boss—may be involved, Nick is drawn into a dangerous web of deceit, power, and revenge.

David Dalrymple has crafted an engaging murder mystery where each page pulses with tension and intrigue. Readers will follow Nick's relentless pursuit of justice, navigating through the murky waters of his family's criminal empire. The novel explores the dark underbelly of organized crime and delves into the complexities of familial bonds and the lengths the protagonist goes to protect his loved ones.

David Dalrymple, known for his unique storytelling style, proves his prowess with "Carlotti." The novel promises to be a significant addition to the genre, offering readers an unforgettable experience in this dynamic thriller.

About the Author
Dr. David Dalrymple is a retired oral and maxillofacial surgeon, wildlife photographer, and writer. He splits his time between North Carolina and Texas. Dr. Dalrymple's academic accolades include a BS from SUNY Albany, a DDS from the University of Buffalo, and an MD from the University of Pennsylvania. He has also contributed to surgical textbooks, professional journals, and a Christian blog.

When he's not writing, you can find Dr. Dalrymple capturing nature's beauty with his camera, riding his horse through serene landscapes, or fly fishing in a cold mountain river. "Carlotti" is his debut fiction novel, showcasing his ability to tell a story that keep the readers on their toes.

Eric Jones
CD Marketing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
Other

You just read:

David Dalrymple's Carlotti – A Murder Mystery that Redefines the Genre

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more