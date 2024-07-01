David Dalrymple's Carlotti – A Murder Mystery that Redefines the Genre
EINPresswire.com/ -- David Dalrymple's latest novel, "Carlotti," promises to captivate readers with a intricate and twisted plot that complements the compelling narrative fittingly well. It's all about love, loss, and an ambitious search for the truth surrounding dark family secrets and the brutal death of his mother. This riveting thriller is set against the backdrop of a world where greed, violence, and betrayal follow the eventful journey of Nick Carlotti, a dedicated surgeon thrust into a deadly maze where each turn could be his last.
Nick Carlotti is no stranger to life's harsh realities. As a skilled surgeon, he's faced death more times than he can count. And, he has endured his mother's cold-blooded murder, a crime that shatters his world and forces him to confront a past he's long tried to forget. With the suspicion that his estranged family, including his father, Rock—an infamous mob boss—may be involved, Nick is drawn into a dangerous web of deceit, power, and revenge.
David Dalrymple has crafted an engaging murder mystery where each page pulses with tension and intrigue. Readers will follow Nick's relentless pursuit of justice, navigating through the murky waters of his family's criminal empire. The novel explores the dark underbelly of organized crime and delves into the complexities of familial bonds and the lengths the protagonist goes to protect his loved ones.
David Dalrymple, known for his unique storytelling style, proves his prowess with "Carlotti." The novel promises to be a significant addition to the genre, offering readers an unforgettable experience in this dynamic thriller.
About the Author
Dr. David Dalrymple is a retired oral and maxillofacial surgeon, wildlife photographer, and writer. He splits his time between North Carolina and Texas. Dr. Dalrymple's academic accolades include a BS from SUNY Albany, a DDS from the University of Buffalo, and an MD from the University of Pennsylvania. He has also contributed to surgical textbooks, professional journals, and a Christian blog.
When he's not writing, you can find Dr. Dalrymple capturing nature's beauty with his camera, riding his horse through serene landscapes, or fly fishing in a cold mountain river. "Carlotti" is his debut fiction novel, showcasing his ability to tell a story that keep the readers on their toes.
Eric Jones
About the Author
