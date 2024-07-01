Cargo Ai signs on as Platinum Sponsor of Air Cargo Tech Summit
Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place October 21-22 in partnership with Frankfurt Airport
Air Cargo Tech Summit, the premier event focusing on technology advancements in airfreight, announced today that CargoAi, the industry's fastest-growing digital enabler, will join the third annual event as a Platinum Sponsor.
— Matt Petot, CEO of CargoAi
CargoAi is at the forefront of the development of the air cargo digital ecosystem and offers a complete suite of solutions to drive frictionless procurement, payment and sustainability.
“We’re thrilled CargoAi has joined Air Cargo Tech Summit,” said JJ Hornblass, Chairman of the summit. “With CargoAi on board, the summit should be an exceptional forum for propelling airfreight digitalization forward.”
“We are excited to sponsor the Air Cargo Tech Summit and look forward to engaging with industry leaders on the latest technological advancements. Our commitment to innovation and collaboration is stronger than ever, and we believe the Air Cargo Tech Summit is the perfect platform to drive the future of air cargo logistics,” said Matt Petot, CEO of CargoAi.
The summit, taking place Oct. 21-22, at the JW Marriott Frankfurt, will bring together leading air cargo experts, freight forwarders and airfreight professionals to discuss the latest advancements and technology trends shaping the future of air cargo logistics.
Attendees will hear from industry leaders who will share insights and ideas on how technology is driving innovation, efficiency and sustainability across the air cargo supply chain. With the exponential growth of e-commerce and the increasing demand for efficient transportation of goods, the role of technology has become more critical than ever in air logistics.
As a Platinum Sponsor, CargoAi positions itself as a leader in the evolution of air cargo technology. This sponsorship reflects CargoAi’s dedication to fostering collaboration and sharing knowledge within the air cargo community.
For more information about Air Cargo Tech Summit, visit aircargotechsummit.com.
About Air Cargo Tech Summit:
The 2024 Air Cargo Tech Summit, presented by Air Cargo Next and host partner Frankfurt Airport, will take place on Oct. 21-22 at the JW Marriott Frankfurt and will provide participants with a foundation for technological advancements. Every aspect of digital transformation and operational efficiency for airfreight logistics will be explored.
The airfreight sector is undergoing profound technological changes that are altering the way shipments are priced, routed, processed and tracked — all topics of deep discussion at the summit. The event is driven by Air Cargo Next, the information brand at the forefront of industry evolution. Air Cargo Next covers the technology and innovation that will propel freight forwarders, shippers and airlines to improved operations and success.
About CargoAi:
The industry’s fastest-growing digital enabler, CargoAi is shaping and connecting the freight landscape through innovation. Led by industry experts, the company offers a complete ecosystem of digital solutions to drive frictionless procurement, payment and sustainability.
CargoAi brings best-in-class technology standards, an ability to execute and a completeness of vision to transform the freight industry. With its latest product, CargoWALLET, CargoAi brings a technology-first freight payment solution to expedite global, secure and instant payments to more than 150 countries and 47 currencies.
CargoAi, headquartered in Singapore, is a member of CargoTech, whose mission is to be the one-stop shop for digital transformation in the air cargo industry.
