Altano Group Strengthens Global Equine Veterinary Network with the Addition of Paton & Martin
Altano Group is thrilled to announce their partnership with Paton & Martin Veterinary Services Ltd., an equine practice based in British Columbia, Canada.
We are thrilled about our partnership with Paton & Martin. Their close working relationship with Moore Equine will strengthen and enhance the continuity of care we can provide patients...”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altano Group, a leading international network of veterinary clinics specializing in equine care, is thrilled to announce their strategic partnership with Paton & Martin Veterinary Services Ltd., an esteemed equine practice based in British Columbia, Canada. Paton & Martin's outstanding reputation in Western Canada and their focus on compassionate, innovative care perfectly align with Altano's mission to advance veterinary medicine.
— Dr. Chris Berezowski
Since 1979, Paton & Martin has been a presence in the Fraser Valley, British Columbia community, when Dr. David Paton started the clinic with a vision of providing excellent veterinary care with an emphasis on continuing education and training. Today, Paton & Martin is at the forefront of equine healthcare, offering an array of services such as ambulatory routine medicine, urgent care, soundness evaluations, and treatments for sports injuries and lameness problems. The clinic is also renowned for its advanced diagnostic capabilities, including gastroscopies and MRIs, as well as a range of surgical procedures and hospitalization options. Paton & Martin's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology and providing top-notch care speaks directly to the vision Altano upholds.
Through this partnership, Paton & Martin will benefit from Altano's global network of specialized veterinarians and resources. Dr. Chris Berezowski from Altano Group said, "We are thrilled about our partnership with Paton & Martin. Their close working relationship with Moore Equine will strengthen and enhance the continuity of care we can provide patients in Western Canada." This collaboration will enhance their ability to provide top-tier care, expand their reach within the equine community, and remain the employer of choice in the veterinary market. The focus on growth and sustainability will enable the clinic to continually offer comprehensive and reliable services to the equine community. Altano Group is excited to support Paton & Martin in meeting the growing demand for hospitalizations and surgeries.
Altano Group has always been rooted in its compassionate equine care. Knowing that every horse deserves the finest healthcare, Altano Group aims to integrate resources to foster innovation in veterinary medicine, expand educational initiatives, and enhance the overall health and well-being of horses. The combined expertise with Paton & Martin will set a new standard in equine care. The shared values of integrity, compassion, and excellence provide a strong foundation for this partnership.
With this partnership, both Altano Group and Paton & Martin are committed to advancing equine veterinary medicine. This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it's a fusion of passions and a shared vision for the future of equine health. The collaboration promises to foster an environment of innovation. For Altano Group and their partners, every expansion is an opportunity to improve the lives of horses and their owners.
About Altano Group
The Altano Group, inspired by the success story of a racehorse named Altano, stands as a pioneer in modern and sustainable veterinary medicine. Emphasizing the importance of every animal, Altano commits to providing the best possible treatment and care. Their vision and mission encompass delivering top-notch veterinary care, being an employer of choice, and setting new standards in the veterinary field. They focus on experience, appreciation, and innovation, with a strong network of clinics and practices across multiple countries, promoting autonomy, specialist knowledge, and interdisciplinary collaboration. Altano also features a robust internal academy for knowledge-sharing and development. To learn more about Altano, visit https://altano-group.vet/en/start/
