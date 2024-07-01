Romanian Doroftei brothers sell their gambling business under the Las Vegas brand and invest in renewable energy
Romanian brothers Mihai and Sorin Doroftei, known for their gambling business under the Las Vegas brand, have decided to radically change their business strategy. In a major strategic move, the two have sold part of these businesses to focus on investments in renewable energy. Furthermore, the Doroftei brothers are considering the complete sale of the Las Vegas group of companies.

The decision comes in response to legislative changes and the lack of predictability in the gambling industry. Although the decision to leave a successful field may seem unexpected, they are confident in this new direction and are determined to apply their experience and resources to make a significant impact in the renewable energy sector.
The decision comes in response to legislative changes and the lack of predictability in the gambling industry. Although the decision to leave a successful field may seem unexpected, they are confident in this new direction and are determined to apply their experience and resources to make a significant impact in the renewable energy sector.
“We want to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future. We strongly believe in the potential of renewable energy and are confident that our vast business experience will help us make a significant difference in this field,” said Mihai Doroftei.
The decision to shift towards renewable energy was influenced by several critical factors:
Adaptation to legislative changes – the business environment has become unstable due to frequent changes in gambling legislation
Declining profitability – the profitability of the industry has consistently decreased recently
Opportunities in green energy – the global context is favorable for renewable energy sources and offers substantial growth and development prospects.
In addition to the partial sale of Las Vegas group assets, the Doroftei brothers are also considering the complete sale of these businesses. There are already advanced discussions with potential buyers, reflecting strong interest in these assets.
Currently, they have renewable energy projects in the Neamț, Botoșani, and Brașov counties, with a total capacity of over 128 MW and an invested value exceeding 130 million euros. These initiatives reflect a long-term strategy to support energy sustainability and capitalize on the growth potential in the green energy sector.
Moreover, their plans include expanding investments in the field to other regions.
“These investments will not only stimulate the local economy but also create new jobs, contributing to the development of communities in the regions where we operate,” added Mihai Doroftei.
Through these initiatives, the two brothers aim to become leaders in the green energy sector and contribute to a more sustainable and greener economy. The major projects in the mentioned regions demonstrate their firm commitment to this new field.
The strategic shift from gambling to renewable energy reflects the brothers’ ability to adapt to new market conditions and a long-term vision. Significant investments and determination to succeed help them consolidate their position in the green energy industry, with the Doroftei brothers aiming to become leaders in a rapidly developing field that promises both economic and ecological benefits.
