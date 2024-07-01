Ducon to Present at the Flue gas Desulfurization (FGD) conference on July 4, 2024 in New Delhi

Ducon FGD system in a Chemical Plant in Haldia Ducon FGD System in an Industrial Plant Ducon Seawater FGD System on 500 MW Power Plant

Ducon will attend the FGD Conference in New Delhi, to present its advanced FGD technologies and share its experience as a pioneer in the Indian FGD market.

THANE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE:534674, NSE: DUCON), (“Ducon”, “Company”) India’s leading Fossil Fuel Clean Coal technologies Company, will present at the 8th Annual Flue gas Desulphurization (FGD) Conference on July 4th, 2024, to be held in new Delhi India. This FGD conference will bring together environmental policy makers, power plant operators, FGD technology providers and consultants to share their experience and insights. It will also showcase best practices as well as the most promising technology solutions. FGD systems are used to clean the dirty flue gases produced and discharged to atmosphere by burning coal in power plants.

Aron Govil, CMD of Ducon said, "Our team will present a technical paper titled," Salient features of an advanced FGD system for a coal fired power plants" and will have Q&A session with the participants. We are very excited to be part of this important conference to present our advanced FGD technologies required on coal-fired power plants, as India expects to add 90 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity by 2032 to cope with surging electricity demand."

The electricity generated from renewable sources in India will simply be not enough to take care of India's growing demand for electricity driven by the electrification of numerous households, the burgeoning economy, increased adoption of electric vehicles, implementation of energy consuming AI technologies and nationwide infrastructure development. Coal-fired power plants currently account for more than 50% of India's installed capacity and 75% of its generation. India is the world's second largest importer of coal, which provides three-quarters of its annual electricity generation. As for now, the country’s solar, wind and hydro energy capabilities are still unreliable as they are dependent on the climate. The lack of advances in energy storage technologies is holding back expansion of environmentally friendly electricity. Battery storage is still not affordable in India’s competitive power market and most pumped hydro projects — an alternative storage technology are still at a nascent stage., while other low-carbon options, such as green hydrogen and nuclear plants are either not economical or are moving at very slow pace.

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited is India’s leading Clean Coal technology company at the forefront of bringing Clean technologies to meet India’s growing need for energy while using Fossil Fuel based Power in utilities and in industrial plants such as: chemicals, steel, Cement etc. The Company has 3 divisions. a) Fossil Fuel Clean Technologies (FGD systems etc) b) Bulk Material Handling systems and c) Infrastructure systems such as CCTV and electrification. In the FGD sector, Ducon is regarded as the pioneer as it has installed in 2007 India’s first Sea Water FGD system with 100% of flue gas for 2 x 250 MW Dahanu Thermal Power Station for Reliance Energy Ltd, Dahanu, Maharashtra, India. Ducon is also credited with providing in 2009 India’s first Wet Limestone FGD system on coal fired power plant with production of saleable Gypsum for 2 x 600 MW Udupi Thermal Power Station, Karnataka, India